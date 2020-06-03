Kick-off dates confirmed for remaining grades

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 12:10

The Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship, Ray Cranch Cup (Premier 2nd) and all grades from U6-U12 will kick-off on the weekend starting June 27, while Auckland's U13-U19 grades will get underway a week later on July 4.

It follows confirmation that the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership and Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship, as well as the reserve-grade competitions linked to both, will start on Saturday, June 20.

Find a club for 2020 here

As the Auckland Rugby League works to return to play following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, grade returns have been staggered in order to help clubs comply with the various mandatory health and safety protocols.

Draws for all competitions will be made available in coming weeks once team grade registration numbers are confirmed.

Confirmed grade start dates:

June 20: SAS Fox Memorial Premiership, SAS Fox Memorial Premiership premier 1st (reserves), Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship and Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship premier 1st (reserves).

June 27/28: Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship, Ray Cranch Cup (premier 2nd) and all other grades U6-U12 (including girls' grades in that age range).

July 4: U13-U19 grades (including girls' grades in that age range).