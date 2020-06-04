SAL NBL Players living the high life at SkyCity Hotel - BBNZ

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:05

The Sal’s NBL 2020 players, coaches and team staff will be well looked after during the six-week 2020 competition, with SkyCity Hotel announcing their support.

Every player that will travel into Auckland to play will be lodged at SkyCity Hotel, within one of Auckland’s leading entertainment precincts. Those players based in Auckland will have the choice to stay at home or come into camp with their team.

General Manager of the NBL, Justin Nelson, says this shows tremendous support for New Zealand’s domestic league.

"Basketball New Zealand has worked with SkyCity before through internationals, but this is a massive vote of support and a fantastic opportunity for the NBL. SkyCity could see we are trying to pull off what many have said is impossible and they want to support the vision. The player-experience has always been a high priority for the team at Head Office and we are thrilled this has come together. To stay and dine at SkyCity is a treat.

"SkyCity is iconic to the city to and it’s also ideal for our international broadcast, so people overseas can learn more about Auckland as a destination," says Nelson.

Group General Manager, SkyCity Hotels Group, Brad Burnett, says "SkyCity is proud to support the NBL through this difficult period and to have live sport back for the fans to enjoy. This is a great outcome for basketball, for the players and an important signal that New Zealand is up and running again."

The Sal’s NBL official website is www.NZNBL.basketball. The draw can be found on this webpage and this downloadable PDF. Fans can follow the League on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via @NZNBL.