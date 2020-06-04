Green light for New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:06

Its official. Brush down your Lycra and start training, the New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui has the green light for 2021. New Zealand’s longest running multi-sports event, with over 30 years of competition, will be so much more than the return of a much-loved and anticipated sporting event.

The Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust understands COVID-19 has impacted and challenged New Zealanders in unprecedented ways. We now look ahead and what better way to reconnect with friends, focus your competitive spirit and celebrate success than the New Zealand Masters Games 2021.

Leighton Toy, Chair of the Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust, says, "We recognise that people want to connect again and participate in activities they have a passion for. The New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui is the perfect event and location to do just that. "Everyone is working hard to get the event ready for launch during these unprecedented times. In short, yes, New Zealand Masters Games is happening, mark 5-12 February 2021 on your calendar. There are good times to be had."

Whanganui locals are known for getting behind New Zealand Masters Games: competing, playing or supporting through a massive volunteer network. The 2021 event, in a post COVID-19 world, will be no exception. The New Zealand Masters Games will be a driver for Whanganui community connection, and an opportunity to extend the Whanganui region’s famed manaakitanga to visitors from all over New Zealand. Whanganui offers unique opportunities to relax and take a break from the sports arena as well.

The city boasts an extraordinary number of sporting facilities and venues all within close proximity - and when the sun sets the New Zealand Masters Games team will offer a smorgasbord of good times and entertainment at the Games Hub. The region is also an outdoor-pursuits haven and a thriving arts centre.

Rachel O’Connor, Games Manager and a keen sportswoman, says, "The New Zealand Masters Games is vital for our community, now more than ever. The benefits this event will deliver are significant and will have a positive impact on Whanganui’s economy, support our local sports clubs, and boost the wellbeing of our participants from near and far.

She says, "Our partners and stakeholders have been extremely supportive through these trying times and we look forward to delivering the event in 2021."

Get ready to pack your competitive spirit and sense of fun whether you are a solo competitor, part of a team, an old hand at the Masters Games or ready for a new experience. Note the date, 5-12 February, Whanganui.