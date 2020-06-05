Squash Premier League completes series this weekend

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 14:55

The final week of the initiative which saw sport underway first in New Zealand after lockdown comes to a completion this weekend as the Squash Premier League plays week four of its competition.

Held on New Zealand’s only permanent glass court at the SquashXL Club in the Avondale, the tournament has seen a variety of young professionals take part and compete for the experience and prizemoney.

Leading the way has been Temwa Chileshe, 19 and Joel Arscott, 20 who have won the three events so far. Both are residents at the venue and plan to become fully fledged international touring PSA professionals once the world squash tour is able to get underway again.

Chileshe ranked 337 in the world took away the first and third weeks, while Arscott was the winner in week two. On each occasion 17-yearold Elijah Thomas from the Eden Epsom Club has been a contender for titles as well.

In this final tournament the eight players are split in to top four Premier and Division 1.

The Premier players are Chileshe, Arscott, Thomas who is ranked 257 and talented Leo Fatialofa at 17-years-old who also has a world ranking.

Division 1 is made up of Bay of Plenty’s Glenn Templeton who is still a teenager and has a ranking 357 along with the Titirangi’s ‘Pinball’ Jack Conder, Remuera’s Michael Shelton Agar and new player for this week Apa Fatialofa Jr from the Henderson Squash Club in West Auckland.

Timing for week four of the Unsquashable Premier League is Friday 5 June, 6pm - 9pm, Saturday 6 June, 3pm - 6pm and Sunday 7 June, 3pm -6pm, all matches are live on the PSA YouTube channel which in week one had 36,000 views plus many more viewers on other links as well.