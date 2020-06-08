Warwick Farm juvenile winner for Proisir - NZ Racing Desk

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 18:20

New Zealand-bred two-year-old Scenic Warrior scored a hard-fought maiden win when successful in the Iron Jack Plate (1200m) at Warwick Farm on Monday.

The son of Proisir was pressured throughout by eventual runner-up Gunnamatta and the Team Hawkes-trained colt pulled away late to score by just under a length. Scenic Warrior is bred and raced by the Falcone family, who also raced his sire Proisir. Co-trainer Michael Hawkes admitted he was concerned when the runner-up kicked up inside Scenic Warrior to keep him off the fence throughout.

"We would have been disappointed had he got beaten," Hawkes said. "He stuck into the fight, he’s a really nice horse going forward."

Hawkes thought there was plenty of merit in the win after the son of Proisir was beaten by an unfavourable barrier in his first start two weeks ago at Canterbury.

"He was probably a little bit stiff at Canterbury, he drew a bad barrier and had to go too far back, but he really hit the line solid. "We thought he’d run well that day, which he did, probably the barrier just beat him. Today at Warwick Farm he jumped out and travelled pretty well and he got away with the win."

The Falcone family also raced Proisir’s brother Divine Prophet, the winner of the Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) for Team Hawkes. "These colours have been pretty successful with us with the Falcone family," Hawkes said. "Divine Prophet was their last good horse that we had and there have been a few in between. Being by Proisir, it’s probably a bit sentimental to the Falcone family.

"He will probably head to the paddock and come back a really nice horse in the spring." Winning jockey Tim Clark was also of the opinion there is more to come from the attractive bay.

"He was able to put himself a bit closer to the speed today and with natural improvement he was able to jump clean. He battled it out well and I’m sure he’s got a bit more to give.

"He’s still a little bit immature so in time he will mature a bit more and improve for sure."

Prosir stands at Rich Hill Stud in New Zealand for a fee of $9,000 plus GST this season having sired six stakes performers to date. His eldest are three-year-olds and include Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m) winner Riodini, who will join Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in spring.