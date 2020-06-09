'Event to provide significant boost to Taupo's economic recovery'

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 07:10

Following the government’s announcement of a move back to Level 1 and its relaxation of restrictions on gatherings and social distancing, the team from BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge have confirmed that this year’s event will be taking place as planned on November 14th.

Events such as the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge play an important role in the country’s economic recovery both at a national and local level. Past results show that this one event alone, provides an annual economic benefit of over $5million to the Taupo region. And with around 96% of event entrants residing in New Zealand and travelling to the event from outside the region, it will provide a welcome boost to local tourism including businesses in the hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors.

Event Director, Debbie Chambers says of the decision; "It’s been a really challenging time for events over recent months with the sector being severely impacted by social distancing and mass gathering rulings though COVID19 levels four, three and two. We are so relieved to be in level one and to be able to get back some level of normality in our planning processes. Whilst we will still have our work cut out for us to ensure the safety of all our participants and ensure we follow all Government guidelines, we are confident we will be able to deliver a quality event for all involved."

"Being able to proceed with this year’s Cycle Challenge gives us the ability to not only showcase New Zealand’s most sought after biking event, but also the breath-taking Taupo region. We know a lot of kiwis have used the lockdown as an opportunity to get super fit or to jump on a bike for the first time in years, so we’ll have event category options for all rider abilities and fitness levels.

As a local Rotary owned event with all proceeds being distributed back to the community, we’re stoked to play our part in the economy’s recovery and are looking forward to seeing Taupo a buzz again with cyclists on Saturday the 14th of November."

Taupo Mayor David Trewavas said the BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge was an iconic event and one of the cornerstones of the district’s annual events calendar.

"It is absolutely fantastic news that it can carry on as planned this year and I know as a district we are ready, willing, and more than able to welcome the competitors with open arms."

David O’Connor, Chairman of BDO New Zealand added; "As naming rights sponsor, we are delighted to see New Zealand’s number one cycling event back on the sporting calendar. As BDO helps New Zealand get ‘back to business’, it’s great to help the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge get kiwis ‘back on the road’.

Entries for this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge open from 9am on Wednesday the 1st of July, and for more information on all the options available, head to www.cyclechallenge.com