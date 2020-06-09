WA life agreeing with Humidor

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 18:27

Gallant New Zealand-bred galloper Humidor is set to line-up in Saturday's Gr.3 Hyperion Stakes (1600m) at Belmont for trainer Lindsey Smith, with stablemate and fellow veteran Black Heart Bart also a chance of contesting the mile feature in Perth.

A three-time Group One winner who was also placed behind Winx in two editions of the Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m), Humidor has had just the one start for Smith after transferring from Ciaron Maher and David Eustace for whom the rising eight-year-old failed to fire.

Part-owned by his New Zealand breeders Mark and John Carter, who along with sister Rachel form Jomara Bloodstock, Humidor has won in excess of A$4 million and finished a solid 10th when resuming in the Gr.3 Belmont Sprint (1400m) a fortnight ago, beaten just 3.5 lengths.

"I thought it was pretty good, he got close to some nice sprinters over that distance," Smith said. "Some of his challengers in the Strickland Stakes (Gr.3, 2000m) in a couple of weeks time in Material Man and Gatting both raced well too. "I hope he'll run top four on Saturday and that will give him a chance to win the Strickland Stakes.

"History showed, when I used to watch him, he'd always lay in, but he went pretty straight the other day. Maybe his old legs are feeling okay just trudging through the sand, so he got a pass mark the other day and I wouldn't imagine he'll go backwards."

Smith indicated that Humidor would remain in Western Australia for the time being before assessing whether a Victorian campaign was on the cards after his Strickland Stakes run.

Early in his career Humidor was trained by Otaki-based conditioners Johno Benner and Hollie Wynard, where he recorded four wins from 10 starts, including the Gr.3 Manawatu Classic (2000m) and finishing runner-up in the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m).

Ocean Emperor stud fee announced

Three-time Group Two winning son of Zabeel, Ocean Emperor, will stand for a fee of $6,000+GST for the forthcoming breeding season, a reduction from $7,000+GST at his initial season at stud last year.

Retired to Gary and Jenny Hennessy’s Weowna Park, Ocean Emperor covered 20 mares in his inaugural season at stud. A $450,000 yearling purchase at Karaka from the draft of Waikato Stud, Ocean Emperor had 28 starts for Gary Hennessy and recorded nine wins and five placings, headed by the Gr.2 Japan-NZ International Trophy (1600m) and back-to-back editions of the Gr.2 Tauranga Stakes (1600m). "We fully understand how tough it is for breeders as we are involved in the full circle of racing and breeding," Gary Hennessy said.

"We have dropped his fee even though his pedigree has been enhanced via his close relation Probabeel becoming a dual Karaka Million winner and a Group One winner in Australia this season. "We are looking forward to his first foals this spring from some very good race winning and Book 1 calibre mares."

A good looking son of Zabeel out of the Group Three winning Pins mare Tootsie, it is also the family of multiple Group One winner Savvy Coup and Group Two winner Legless Veuve.

Strong LA Draft for National Sale Little Avondale Stud are confident the New Zealand Bloodstock National Weanling Sale will continue the successful trend of previous auctions having had to move to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wairarapa nursery will offer a select line-up of youngsters in the auction to run on plus.gavelhouse.com, including two by their exciting young shuttle stallion Time Test.

Weanlings from the first southern hemisphere crop of Dubawi’s dual Group Two winning son Time Test have generated a large amount of interest and Sam Williams is looking forward to seeing how they will be received on the market although he admits they are light in numbers.

"It hasn’t been easy to part with them," Williams said. "I gather a lot of breeders with his (Time Test’s) foals have held onto them, but I really need to showcase our first season sire. "Both our colts are from stakes performing mares, and they’re well grown sorts with plenty of strength." Resident sire Per Incanto enjoyed a strong run of results, posting 22 stakes performers in the 20 months preceding lockdown. Two weeks ago he sired two winners on the card in Hong Kong, while in Australia impressive debut winners Icantoo and Lost and Running have continued the winning momentum.

"We had an abnormally high amount of Per Incanto fillies in 2019 so we can’t take them all to the yearling sales," Williams said.

"His fillies are very popular, they’ve averaged $85,000 over all the books at the last two Karaka yearling sales, so there’s plenty of upside if you can pin-hook a nice weanling.

"The Ivy Hall filly is a great type; she’s got a cracking hindquarter. The mare’s first foal is stakes placed in Melbourne and her second foal has won four in Queensland, so she’s got a pedigree too."

The Little Avondale weanling draft will be available for inspection from 10am Friday 19th June at Waikato Stud.