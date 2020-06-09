Burr to start against Cowboys - Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 19:10

Vodafone Warriors middle forward Lachlan Burr makes his return from a two-game absence for Friday night’s fifth-round NRL ‘home’ clash against North Queensland at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford (6.00pm kick-off local time; 8.00pm NZT).

The 27-year-old comes straight back into the starting line-up after a head knock in a field session ruled him out of the opening match of the revived season against the St George Illawarra Dragons and also last week’s encounter with the Penrith Panthers.

The former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans forward is now set to belatedly bring up his 50th NRL appearance this week in a career which was broken up by a stint in England. His move to the Vodafone Warriors last season enabled him to revive his first-grade career after last playing in the NRL in 2016.

Burr’s comeback sees 315-game veteran Adam Blair revert to loose forward on a night when he will play his 50th match for the Vodafone Warriors since joining the club in 2018.

Moving out of the starting pack is Isaiah Papali’i, who has been named on the eight-man extended bench.

While experienced front rower Agnatius Paasi is available again after serving a one-match suspension, he hasn’t been included in the 17 listed to play on Friday night. He’s named in #18.

The four players slated to be on the interchange are the same as those used against the Panthers. Karl Lawton, originally named in the centres to face Penrith, ultimately moved to the interchange along with new arrivals Poasa Faamausili and Jack Murchie as well as 2020 rookie King Vuniyayawa.

Included on the extended bench in jersey #20 is experienced centre Peta Hiku, who picked up a rib injury early in the 18-0 win over the Dragons. The backline named is the same as the combination used against the Panthers with Hayze Perham again included at left centre and Adam Pompey on the left wing. Both players were heavily involved last Friday night when 2019 rookie Perham, in his first NRL match of the year, made 147 metres from 15 carries while fellow 2019 rookie Pompey finished with 122 metres from 13 carries.

With several players remaining on the injury list, the Vodafone Warriors will again field a line-up featuring eight players with limited NRL experience including 2020 debutants Eliesa Katoa, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Vuniyayawa - all be playing just their fifth NRL match - while Perham is set for his fourth match, Murchie his sixth, Pompey his eighth, winger Patrick Herbert his 12th and Faamausili his 16th.

Of the 17 players named to line up against the Cowboys, only Blair (313 games), centre Gerard Beale (189), captain and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (164), halfback Blake Green(164), second rower Tohu Harris (150) and standoff Kodi Nikorima (104) have topped 50 games with Burr on 49 appearances, hooker Wayde Egan 33 and Lawton 29.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

6.00pm, Friday, June 12, 2020

Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 PATRICK HERBERT

3 HAYZE PERHAM

4 GERARD BEALE

5 ADAM POMPEY

6 KODI NIKORIMA

7 BLAKE GREEN

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 LACHLAN BURR

11 ELIESA KATOA

12 TOHU HARRIS

13 ADAM BLAIR

Interchange:

14 KARL LAWTON

15 POASA FAAMAUSILI

16 KING VUNIYAYAWA 17 JACK MURCHIE

18 AGNATIUS PAASI

20 PETA HIKU

21 ISAIAH PAPALI’I

22 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

HEAD COACH | STEPHEN KEARNEY