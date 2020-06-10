Gallagher Chiefs welcome Tupou Vaa'i into their squad

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 13:01

Tupou Vaa’i will join the Gallagher Chiefs squad for the 2020 Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa Championship.

The powerful 2 metre Taranaki lock has been training with the Gallagher Chiefs squad since the team returned to training. The injury replacement for locking duo Michael Allardice and Laghlan McWhannell who have sustained season ending injuries. Both have undergone surgery Allardice a shoulder reconstruction and McWhannell surgery to perform a patellar tendon debridement.

Gallagher Chiefs prop Atu Moli and winger Sam McNicol have also been ruled out for the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa Competition. Moli, will have FAI surgery on both left and right hips for chronic hip dysfunction. As a result, has been ruled out for the season. While McNichol had ankle surgery last week to correct his anterior impingement and tidy joint surfaces. Replacement players are not currently required.