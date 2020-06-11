FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Bid Evaluation Report welcomed by Australia and NZ

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 02:07

Football Federation Australia [FFA] and New Zealand Football [NZF] have today welcomed the FIFA Bid Evaluation Report which demonstrated that the two nations would host an exceptional FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Following FIFA’s inspection visit in February 2020, the Bid Evaluation Report - published today - confirms that FFA and NZF would host a technically strong tournament across all key areas. The Report confirms that the Australia-New Zealand Bid received the highest overall average score of 4.1 out of 5 and was "the most commercially favourable proposition", taking into consideration the financial commitments made by the governments of both countries towards the operational costs of the tournament.

Alongside excellent infrastructure, praised by the Report, the travel hub concept and player-centric plans would also minimise travel times, while the modern stadia and high-quality football facilities would ensure players can perform at their best. Through innovative match scheduling across four time zones, the As One Bid will deliver matches at times favourable to broadcasters in established as well as emerging markets.

Australia and New Zealand’s long history of working together on major events and their close inter-governmental co-ordination in key areas such as security and transport, mean that the competition will be delivered seamlessly.

NZF President, Johanna Wood, said:

"We hosted a very successful inspection visit and we are delighted by today’s FIFA Bid Evaluation Report which reinforces our belief that we would host a technically excellent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

"The Report demonstrates many of our key strengths and we are very pleased to have received the highest overall average score of 4.1 out of 5. If successful, we will place the interests of the greatest female footballers in the world at the centre of everything we do, to deliver a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ the global football family can be proud of.

"With technical excellence, commercial certainty and a historic tournament of firsts, Australia-New Zealand offers FIFA a unique opportunity to move the dial for women’s football. We have proven this before and can be trusted to achieve this again.

In addition, we are nations proud of our commitment to equality and fairness and would embody a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ built on common humanity through football."

FFA President, Chris Nikou, said:

"I am delighted that we have scored so strongly in FIFA’s Bid Evaluation Report and been described as offering ‘the most favourable commercial proposition’. We are confident that our combination of technical excellence, record breaking crowds, commercial certainty, a warm embrace from our 200 different cultures and genuine impact across the region where the legacies will be profound will prove a compelling offer to FIFA and its confederations.

"We are two nations from two confederations, united in proposing a historic and exciting step forward for world football. It will be a tournament of firsts. The first ever co-confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™, the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in the Asia-Pacific region, and the first ever to be held in the southern hemisphere. As One, we believe this represents a compelling offer to the global football family."

The FIFA Council will vote to decide the host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on 25 June this year.