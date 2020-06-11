Girls’ schools to benefit from Gallagher Chiefs women in rugby jersey - Chiefs

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 11:02

The Gallagher Chiefs will run out in their limited edition Women in Rugby jersey on Saturday night when they face the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. The jersey will be worn to acknowledge the thousands of females who play and/or support rugby in the Chiefs region.

Each jersey from the playing twenty-three will be signed and donated to twenty-three different schools within the Chiefs Region to help raise funds for sports equipment, travel or apparel for their female rugby teams.

Secondary Schools to receive the 2020 Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby jersey: Cambridge High School Hamilton Girls High School Hauraki Plains College Hawera High School Matamata College Mercury Bay Area School New Plymouth Girls High School Opotiki College Opunake High School Otorohanga College Papakura High School Pukekohe High School

Rosehill College Rotorua Girls High School Sacred Heart High School Taumaranui High School Taupo Nui a Tia College Te Awamutu College Te Kuiti High School Te Puke High School Trident High School Waitara High School Wesley College

Chiefs Rugby Club Chief Executive Officer Michael Collins said: "The Club are exceptionally proud of what the jersey represents, and the Gallagher Chiefs team are honoured to be able to play in the jersey when they take on the Highlanders this weekend."

"It is fantastic to be able to support our provincial unions and the twenty-three schools selected to receive a signed Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby playing jersey. Each selected school deliver an active female rugby programme, so this is our opportunity to thank them for the work they are doing to grow and develop female rugby," said Collins.

The limited edition jersey design acknowledges the thousands of females both young and old, who play and support rugby. The pink and purple tinge commemorates wahine of all levels who play and support rugby, along with connecting to the Gallagher Chiefs training jersey colours to acknowledge the importance of preparation. The black colouring in the jersey is to acknowledge the female rugby players from the Chiefs Region who have represented New Zealand at an international level. The triangular arrow patterns on the jersey speak to the significance of always moving forward, both on the rugby field and in the promotion of females both playing and supporting rugby.

The limited edition 2020 Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby jersey can be purchased online for $149.99 (adults) and $119.99 (youth) at the Chiefs Rugby Club online store: https://store.chiefs.co.nz/.The jersey was unveiled at the Gallagher Chiefs home game against the Hurricanes in March prior to the suspension of the Investec Super Rugby competition.