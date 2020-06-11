Sky's the limit for promising filly - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 13:46

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Sky Horse will be looking to bag her first stakes victory when she contests the Gr.2 The Roses (1800m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The lightly raced daughter of Tavistock has won two of her five career starts and finished fourth last start in the Gr.3 Gunsynd Classic (1800m).

Her trainers have been pleased with the way she has progressed since her last start and are excited about her prospects in this weekend’s assignment where she will be ridden by Ryan Maloney from barrier three.

"She is clearly progressive and we have spaced her runs nicely," Eustace said.

"I’m looking forward to Saturday. She is a lovely filly who is really only just getting the hang of things right now.

"It was a really good run the other day from a long way back. She has drawn nicely on Saturday, which will be a big help.

"Her work on Monday was strong and we are quite confident. We think she will be hard to beat."

Eustace said Sky Horse has benefited from the warmer climate of Brisbane where she is set to spend the winter while her connections assess her future plans.

"She has thrived being up in Queensland. When they get some sun on their back, you see it time and time again, they improve for it.

"She will have a little let-up up there in Queensland and then we can work out whether she has a decent break and misses the spring and wait for the autumn, or have a look at the spring.

"She hasn’t been over-raced, but at the same time she is a filly who would benefit from a bit of time out as well.

"We will just let her spell up there and work that out while she is up there."

Sky Horse was purchased out of Phoenix Park’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Yulong Investments for $180,000.

Sky Horse is raced by Chinese owner Mr Huang an avid fan of the progeny of Tavistock and a close friend of Yulong Investments’ Mr Yuesheng Zhang.