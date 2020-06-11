Not An Option returning to Pike

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 18:36

New Zealand colt Not An Option will return to his homeland later this month after finishing tailed off in a roughhouse affair in last Saturday’s Gr.1 J.J. Atkins Stakes (1400m) at Eagle Farm.

The Group Two winner was left in the care of Sydney trainers Michael and Richard Freedman due to COVID-19 restrictions but did not get the rub of the green last weekend.

"Not An Option is booked to come back on the 29th of this month," Pike said.

"He is at the spelling farm in Queensland at present.

"He basically got put through the running rail at about the 1100m mark and first time with blinkers he panicked a bit.

"We will get him back, his form in Sydney was solid, have a chat to everyone and he will be much better as a three-year-old."

The Not A Single Doubt colt is raced by a syndicate which features a number of New Zealand breeders including Cambridge Stud’s Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

Sky Darci helps Moreira close gap

Joao Moreira got the fillip he’d been looking for at Happy Valley on Wednesday, teaming up with Caspar Fownes to nail a much-needed double.

The Brazilian entered the arena four wins adrift of championship leader Zac Purton and that widened to five when the reigning champ took the opener. But with the Australian unable to add to that early score, Moreira hit back with two wins that narrowed the gap to three, with the tally running 129-126 in Purton’s favour.

Moreira kicked off aboard Sky Darci in section one of the Class 4 Renfrew Handicap (1200m) and backed up one race later with Green Luck in the Class 3 Lancashire Handicap (1650m).

Sky Darci justified his race favourite tag and was well ahead of his rivals, racing ahead to a two-length success.

"I said to Joao ‘don’t hassle him early, just let him find his feet, I think he’s the best horse in the race’," Fownes said.

"It didn’t look a strong race on paper and hopefully now the handicapper doesn’t destroy him. These young horses, they need to slowly earn their points the right way."

Moreira was taken with the three-year-old son of Darci Brahma, who earned his second win at just his fourth outing.

"He’s a nice young horse with a bright future - it’s hard to say where he’ll get to but there’s no doubt he’s better than this class," Moreira said.

Sky Darci was purchased out of Highden Park’s 2018 Book 1 draft at the New Zealand Bloodstock yearling sale for $160,000.

Like Hong Kong Derby (2000m) winner Golden Sixty, Sky Darci did his early education in New Zealand under the tutelage of Matamata trainer Graham Richardson, for whom he had two trials.

Dedicated Weanling Sale Live on Gavelhouse Plus

New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Weanling Sale is now live, with the quality 82-lot catalogue available to view on Gavelhouse Plus.

Bidding on the weanling only sale launched on Thursday and will run for an 11-day period, with the first lot closing on Sunday 21 June at 3pm.

While the sale may be new, New Zealand Bloodstock weanling graduates are no strangers to success, having recorded nine Group One wins and 81 stakes wins in the last six seasons, headlined by recent Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) winner Jennifer Eccles, a $5,000 weanling purchase in 2017.

The line-up includes progeny by leading sires such as Savabeel, Darci Brahma, Ocean Park and Tavistock, and for the first time buyers will get the opportunity to secure lots by freshman sires Almanzor and Time Test.

The catalogue includes an index of siblings to Group One winners including Lot 39 (Sacred Falls x Tiptoes), a half-brother to Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) winner Tiptronic, as well as Lot 10 (Belardo x Midnight Breaker), a half-brother to 2015 Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) victor Hardline.

Weanlings offered in the Sale are also eligible to enter in the Karaka Million Series featuring two $1 million races available for graduates as two and three-year-olds, plus the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup (2200m), for the duration of their career.

Vendors have supplied extensive photos and video footage to give prospective buyers the best possible information about each lot on offer.

Bloodstock inspections for the sale will consist of parades scheduled by New Zealand Bloodstock and buyers can also contact vendors to arrange their own on private viewings.

Buyers must register on Gavelhouse Plus in advance in order to gain bidding approval.

View the 82-lot catalogue on plus.gavelhouse.com.