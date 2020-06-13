Head Coach Tom Sermanni extends Football Ferns contract

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 16:43

New Zealand Football are pleased to announce that Tom Sermanni will be extending his contract as Head Coach of the Football Ferns. The 12-month extension, to August 2021, will see Sermanni lead the team at the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

Since being appointed in October 2018, the former Australian Matildas, USA and Orlando Pride coach has successfully qualified the team for both the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in addition to notable wins over England and Norway.

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said:

"We are delighted that Tom Sermanni is extending his contract with the Football Ferns. Tom has a wealth of knowledge and experience of the women’s game, and we are looking forward to his continued development of the team ahead of Tokyo 2020."

Football Ferns Head Coach Tom Sermanni said:

"I’m very happy to be continuing as Head Coach of the Football Ferns. Whilst the past couple of months have been challenging for everyone in football, I’m excited about the future with this team."