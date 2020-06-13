Myers revitalised ahead of racing’s return

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 17:19

The constant barrage of riding can take its toll on the enjoyment factor for many jockeys, however, the COVID-19 enforced hiatus from their grueling schedule has revitalised many riders passion for the sport.

Leading Central Districts jockey Rosie Myers was one such rider and she said she was able to enjoy her break from the rigors of raceday riding.

The lightweight hoop is in her 14th season in the saddle and over the last few months she has been able to spend some downtime riding around her and husband William Fell’s Manawatu farm, Goodwood Stud.

"Over lockdown I was mucking around with a couple of horses out on the farm, which was nice," she said.

"It made you enjoy horses again and spending a bit more time with them. I really enjoyed doing that."

Reflecting on the current season, Myers said she is relatively happy with the way it has gone, amassing 49 wins and five stakes victories.

She highlighted a winning treble at Hawera as a memorable moment this term.

"You always want more, but it has been going alright," Myers said.

"The highlight was winning the Egmont Cup (2100m) on Red Sierra and Secret Allure in the fillies race (Gr.3 Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes, 1400m) on the same day."

She was also victorious aboard Duke Of Plumpton on the same card, who is now showing promising signs in Victoria for trainer Patrick Payne.

While Myers has enjoyed the break, she said she was pleased to be back at the jump outs at Levin on Wednesday.

"It was a little bit hard getting into it (riding), but we had jump outs on Wednesday and I really enjoyed it. There is a good crew around the CD, so it makes it pretty fun," she said.

"I am looking forward to getting back to the races, but it is happening at the worst time with the tracks, but I am just looking forward to getting back out there."

Myers has also been busy helping out husband William Fell on Goodwood Stud and they are looking forward to seeing how two Darci Brahma colts (lots 32 and 79) they are offering through New Zealand Bloodstock’s Weanling Sale on plus.gavelhouse.com are received by prospective purchasers.

- NZ Racing Desk