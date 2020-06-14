Filly becomes third first-crop winner for Belardo

Sunday, 14 June, 2020 - 17:04

Haunui Farm shuttle stallion Belardo continued a stellar start to his stallion career in Europe as the Clive Cox-trained Isabella Giles ran out an easy winner over 1200m at Leicester on Saturday to become his third first-crop winner. Golden Melody put Belardo on the board when taking out a 1200m event by 2-1/4 lengths at Haydock, in England, while Got Luck was just as notable when winning by a length on debut over 1300m at Craon, in France.

Sent off the 9/4 favourite, Isabella Giles justified her odds when she lead over the final 400m to beat Famille Rose by half a length with another neck back to Alghada in third.

Isabella Giles is out of Gr.3-winning Dubawi mare Majestic Dubawi, making her a half-sister to Listed winner Majestic Colt. Further back in her pedigree is the family of Gr.3 winner Lope Y Fernandez who finished third behind Siskin in the Gr.1 Irish 2,000 Guineas (1600m) at the Curragh on Saturday evening. Belardo is set to return to Haunui Farm this coming breeding season where he will stand for a fee of $10,000+gst. He has covered 314 mares over his first three seasons at stud in New Zealand.