Chittick delighted with results of weekend weanling parade

Sunday, 14 June, 2020 - 17:05

Waikato Stud principal Mark Chittick is looking forward to strong interest in the stud’s eighteen-strong draft for the annual New Zealand Bloodstock Weanling Sale, that is currently underway on the gavelhouse.com platform, following a successful parade over the weekend.

The online auction opened on Thursday and runs until June 21 with Waikato Stud offering some quality youngsters by resident stallions Savabeel, Ocean Park and Tivaci.

The stud put together a parade of all eighteen weanlings on Saturday which was well attended and Chittick expects similar results for events this coming Tuesday and Thursday which will also include a viewing of this season’s stallion line-up including newcomers Super Seth and Ardrossan.

"We had a parade on Saturday and we have others on Tuesday and Thursday this week," Chittick said.

"Sam Williams from Little Avondale Stud is also bringing their weanlings up to our Valleyfields farm so you will be able to see their draft as well.

"We had about twenty odd people for Saturday which was really good as we put the day together at reasonably short notice.

"Everybody that was there were genuine horse people looking to buy and we would expect the same this week.

"We will have our weanlings parading from 10am on the two days this week as well as showing our five stallions from 9:30am, which is something we didn’t do on Saturday."

Chittick is confident the variety of weanlings offered will meet the needs of a wide range of buyers with a Tivaci filly one of his favourites.

"These eighteen weanlings are ones that we would usually take on through to the Yearling Sale at Karaka ourselves but circumstances have meant we won’t be able to do so this year," he said.

"We rely on a number of offshore staff to help with our yearling draft and with circumstances around our borders being what they are, we are worried about the numbers we will have so we have adjusted a few things to suit the situation we are faced with.

"I think there is something there for everyone but one I do really like our Tivaci filly out of Miss Lioness.

"She’s from a good family including horses like Group One winner Lion Tamer and stakes performers like Lubaya and Let Me Roar.

"She’s a real cracker."

Chittick is also delighted with bookings to date for the stud’s stallion line-up with the full house sign getting ready to be posted for Savabeel, Ocean Park and newcomer Super Seth. "It has been extremely encouraging and ahead of last year," he said.

"Savabeel, Ocean Park and Super Seth are all heading towards having just a handful of booking space left in them.

"We are delighted with demand for Super Seth and the people we have had look at him have been overwhelmed with what they have seen.

"Obviously, he was a top-class racehorse and it’s an exciting time for us to have him kick-off this season."

- NZ Racing Desk