Over The Sky scores at Pakenham

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 18:36

Tavistock colt Over The Sky looks to have a promising future after impressing with his maiden victory over 1600m at Pakenham on Monday.

It was just the second start for the three-year-old, after running third on debut, and trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr believe he has a bright future.

"We thought Mark (Zahra, jockey) gave him the perfect ride," Kent said. "They got into a lovely spot from that barrier (8).

"The horse is still learning what it is all about and possibly got to the front and clocked off.

"I am very happy to get the win. This is the first prep we have had him in and giving him trials, so it was all in one preparation. There is an enormous amount of upside to the horse."

Kent said Over The Sky will benefit with more time and may head to the spelling paddock after Monday’s win.

"There is no rush. He is a Tavistock, so he will get better with time. We will just get him home and see how he is tomorrow, we can push on or take a break now and wait for him to mature.

"He will improve naturally with racing and more experience. He has got a lovely action and a good way about him.

"He still had his head a little high in the straight, so he has got to learn to flatten out a little bit better, but that will come with time."

Four for Belardo

Haunui Farm shuttle stallion Belardo’s flying start as a freshman sire has continued over the weekend with two more winners, taking his tally to four winners in the space of seven days.

Isabella Giles, from the Clive Cox yard, stuck to her task and started to pull away over 1200m at Leicester and on Sunday Lullaby Moon made lightwork of her opposition showing a strong turn of foot and clearing out to a comfortable two-and-a-quarter lengths over her rivals.

Belardo now has four winners, with a further three placegetters, and as flat racing starts to heat up in Europe he will have his first black-type runner with his first winner Golden Melody set to line-up in the Gr.3 Albany Stakes (1200m) at Royal Ascot later this week.

"It is certainly great to see Belardo getting some early points on the board as flat racing has resumed in the Northern Hemisphere," Haunui Farm managing director Mark Chitty said

"We know it is early days but each of his winners have been on debut and have won at notable tracks such as Haydock, Leicester and Goodwood.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what the next few weeks hold as some of the feature carnivals get underway, albeit a bit later than usual."

Belardo, himself a Champion two-year-old and dual Group One winner, is the only son of Lope De Vega at stud in Australasia.

He returns to Haunui Farm in 2020 for his fourth season and will stand at a fee of $10,000+GST.