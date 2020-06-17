Aktive Board Chair appointed to NZ Olympic Committee Board

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 14:00

Aktive Board Chair Graham Child has been appointed to the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Board effective immediately.

Mr Child, a founding trustee of Aktive, comes from a strong sporting background having represented New Zealand in hockey. He is also an experienced business leader and qualified accountant.

"Growing up in rural Northland my weekends were spent at either cricket, rugby or hockey, and this has given me a good appreciation of the positive impact sport has on society," says Child. "I am looking forward to this opportunity and adding value to the NZOC Governance."

Other Boards which Mr Child serves on include Triquestra New Zealand Ltd, Sports Distributers NZ Ltd, Demi Holdings Ltd and Formway Distribution Ltd. He was previously the Chair of Hockey NZ and a Board Member for the World Masters Games 2017.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee Board Appointments Panel comprises independent, membership and board representatives and is designed to support the maintenance of an experienced and balanced board.

Aktive is a charitable trust that has been established to make Auckland the world’s most active city. A key strategic partner of Sport NZ, Auckland Council and major grant makers and funders, Aktive invests more than $11m per annum in a range of delivery partners, organisations and projects that will get more people recreating and playing sport in Auckland, with focuses on young people and identified communities.