Gallagher Chiefs ready for return to FMG Stadium Waikato to face the Blues

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 17:00

Shaun Stevenson to play 50th match for the Gallagher Chiefs

The Gallagher Chiefs will return home to FMG Stadium Waikato to take on the Blues in their first home game of the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa season on Saturday 20 June at 7.05pm.

Tickets are selling fast with an anticipated crowd of well over 20,000. The fans will not only be celebrating the side’s first home game of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa, utility back Shaun Stevenson will run out on the right wing for his 50th game in the Gallagher Chiefs jersey.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has named a determined twenty-three to face an in-

form Blues team.

Lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi will move from the bench into the starting fifteen in jersey number five to combine with last week’s debutant Tupou Vaa’i, in the only changes to the Gallagher Chiefs forward pack.

All Blacks Halfback Brad Weber will again captain the side in the absence of Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks Captain Sam Cane. Weber will combine with experienced first five-eighth Aaron Cruden at ten in the only change from last week’s starting backline, with Bay of Plenty’s Kaleb Trask providing cover on the bench.

The Gallagher Chiefs reinforcements of prop Reuben O’Neill, loose forward veteran Adam Thomson, rookie Lisati Milo-Harris and electrifying back Solomon Alaimalo will complete an exciting twenty-

three.

Gatland said the team were eager to return to FMG Stadium Waikato and deliver a much improved performance for their fans.

"Last week against the Highlanders we weren’t clinical enough and they capitalised on those opportunities we gave them. This week we need to be sharper and deliver a more dominant performance.

"The Blues have some great playmakers and will be a dangerous team. They performed well last week against the Hurricanes and will be hoping to back it up again.

"The guys are excited to run out to the field in front of what is expected to be a near capacity crowd. It is now up to us to deliver for them and show our thanks for their support," said Gatland.

Gatland finished congratulating Stevenson on his achievement.

"Shaun is a talented player, who has great attacking ability. He has already demonstrated that earlier this year on a number of occasions and we hope this weekend he can celebrate in a similar fashion."

Gallagher Chiefs:

1. Aidan Ross (32) 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (29) 3. Nepo Laulala (34)

4. Tupou Vaa’I (1) 5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (7) 6. Luke Jacobson (23) 7. Lachlan Boshier (50) 8. Pita Gus Sowakula (21) 9. Brad Weber (78) © 10. Aaron Cruden (95) 11. Sean Wainui (31) 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (75) 13. Quinn Tupaea (5) 14. Shaun Stevenson (49) 15. Damian McKenzie (77)

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater (8) 17. Reuben O’Neill (4) 18. Ross Geldenhuys (6) 19. Adam Thomson (1) 20. Dylan Nel (2) 21. Lisati Milo-Harris (2) 22. Kaleb Trask (5) 23. Solomon Alaimalo (43)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets -denotes Gallagher Chiefs debut --denotes Investec Super Rugby debut

Unavailable for selection: Angus Ta’avao (quad), Mitchell Karpik (back strain), Sam Cane (lower back strain), Mitchell Brown (neck). Season ending: Atu Moli (hips), Laghlan McWhannell (knee), Michael Allardice (shoulder), Nathan Harris (shoulder), Sam McNicol (ankle).

Game Day Information: Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Blues, Saturday 20 June, 7.05pm Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Gates Open: 5.30pm (NZT)

