Kiwi mechanic key to KTM's MotoGP programme - BikesportNZ

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 12:41

As parts of Europe are starting to come out of COVID-19 lock-down and international motorcycle racing returns to some sort of normality, it is an ideal time to catch up with a Kiwi at the centre of the MotoGP world, former Dunedin man Paul Trevathan, the crew chief for the KTM factory team.

He heads up a small but highly-skilled technical team that is focused on giving talented Spanish racer Pol Espargaro the best possible chance of scoring world championship points.

The just-turned 51-year-old Trevathan is based in Druten, in The Netherlands, living there with his wife, Nicole, and their two children, Niek and Eva.

It wasn't what he originally thought he'd be doing with his life.

"I left New Zealand as a 21-year-old in 1991 with my then girlfriend and we had the plan of travelling around the world for a couple of years. I wasn't planning on doing anything with bikes," he said.

Trevathan had raced motocross in New Zealand since he was young and he became a motorcycle mechanic, but he never dreamed he'd end up in the hot-bed of motorcycle road-racing.

"The plan was just to move around, pick fruit for work and look at the world."

But, at the end of 1991, he found myself in the Netherlands at the Motocross des Nations and helped out the New Zealand riders and ended up accepting a job offer there for the winter.

"Phew, a lot has happened when I look back. My first fulltime year on the race circuits was in 1994. I worked with (New Zealand's) Darryll King in the 500cc motocross world championships."

After many years working for various top-tier riders on the motocross GP scene, Trevathan then graduated to road-racing and now, as crew chief for the KTM factory on the MotoGP scene, he is currently busy preparing for the re-start to that competition.

"Our season should begin on July 19, in Jerez, in Spain, with limited personnel and no spectators" he said.

"The MotoGP scene will be chaos, for sure. Also, with the protocol that we have to follow health-wise, it won’t be a lot of fun. Basically just track and hotel and staying away for three weeks, home for a week, and then off again for three weeks.

"The extra strain comes from being in those environments for that long, not so much the work. We normally only have one three-week run every year, and everyone is pumped when that is over, so to do three like that back-to-back for sure will lead to some tension inside the teams. That is something that I will need to handle delicately on my side of the box.

"I have a super team, but you know we are all from different countries and have all different ways to do things, so, in the end, just having to do things differently than you would normally annoys people, but I’m sure we will handle it."