Backing the Tactix at new Christchurch fanzone - Netball NZ

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 15:40

The Good Oil Tactix fans can come together to cheer on their team when the 2020 ANZ Premiership resumes this weekend.

A "home away from home" fanzone has been set up at the Christchurch Netball Centre (CNC) to allow supporters to gather under one roof and watch Saturday’s Round 2 match against the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel.

CNC Board Chair Anna Galvan said the fanzone was the brainchild of former Tactix coach Helen Mahon-Stroud who wanted to give red-and-black fans an opportunity to support their team together.

"It’s a great idea and even more relevant now because, due to the unavailability of venues, we have just the one game in the revised ANZ Premiership draw," she said.

"This is a free event that will help build atmosphere and support for the team in what has been a tough year."

Now a 100-inch screen has been installed at the Netball Centre, thanks to Harvey Norman, and with the help of Sky Television the southern derby will be broadcast live from the Centre.

Galvan, a former Tactix and Silver Fern defender, said while it was short notice they felt it was important to offer their netball community an option to get behind the Tactix.

"It’s the little things that can make a big difference in the community and we’re really looking forward to getting together to support our team."

Former Silver Fern and Tactix’ midcourter Maree Bowden will be on hand to offer halftime analysis while a popcorn machine has been set up and coffee carts and comfy seating will also be available.

Fans are also being asked to bring their bean-bags to create a ‘home away from home’ while there will be a prize for the best dressed supporter.

Galvan said only being able to host just one game in the second half of the Premiership highlighted the need for more venue options in Christchurch, like the Metro Sport Facility which was in the early stages of construction.

"For every parent who has a child who wants to be a Silver Fern, you can’t underestimate the value of taking that child to a live game to see their heroes in action," she said.

"Due to the unavailability of venues it makes it hard to accommodate home games - and they call it home advantage for a reason so it’s really important we have those opportunities."

There is a limit of 249 at the Christchurch Netball Centre for Saturday’s event with the fanzone opening at 4.15pm and game whistles set to blow at 5pm.