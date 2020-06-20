Be prepared and be there early at FMG Stadium Waikato this evening

Saturday, 20 June, 2020 - 12:49

Organisers are encouraging fans to be prepared and arrive early to FMG Stadium Waikato to avoid delays for this evening’s Gallagher Chiefs match against the Blues at 7.05pm.

FMG Stadium Waikato have introduced new initiatives including the introduction of additional cleaners and sanitising stations around the venue, as well as new contact tracing procedures at each gate - with fans advised to purchase tickets online ahead of the game.

The venue has also worked alongside their catering partner Montana Food and Events to introduce a new contactless payment system across its retail concessions.

With gates opening at 5.30pm, fans are encouraged to arrive early. There is an extra incentive for fans with a $1,000 cash giveaway for one lucky fan if they are in their seat before 6.00pm.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said the excitement for this evenings game is fantastic.

"There is a real buzz in the community, which is absolutely great. To think we were preparing to play the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa competition behind closed doors only a few weeks ago, it will be fantastic to see the fans back in the stands this evening. We hope to put on a great show to thank them for their support they have given us over this time."

Collins hopes for a capacity crowd this evening encouraging fans to purchase their tickets online to avoid missing out on gate sales.

"There are now only limited tickets available for tonight, if you want to come along, jump online and purchase your tickets to avoid missing out."

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.chiefs.co.nz or at the box office at Gate 1, FMG Stadium Waikato from Tuesday to Friday between 10am-6pm and on Saturday (game day) from 9.30am until kick-off, with contactless payment available.