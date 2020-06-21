Lindsays ecstatic following Group One Royal Ascot triumph

Sunday, 21 June, 2020 - 10:30

Hello Youmzain landed the second Group One sprint of his career when taking the Gr.1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m) at Royal Ascot overnight (Sunday morning NZ time), sporting the colours of Cambridge Stud proprietors Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

The four-year-old Kodiac entire, who is owned by Haras d'Etreham and Cambridge Stud and trained by Kevin Ryan, landed the Gr.1 Haydock Sprint Cup (1200m) in 2019 and was also third at the 2019 Royal Meeting in the Gr.1 Commonwealth Cup (1200m).

On Saturday, Hello Youmzain blasted from the stalls under rider Kevin Stott and took the 10-strong field along. He was headed by $3 favourite Sceptical entering the final 200m but rallied to regain the lead and held off the late challenge of Dream Of Dreams by a head.

"Hello Youmzain has done it the hard way," Adam Ryan, son of trainer Kevin Ryan, said.

"He jumped well and Kevin [Stott] did the right thing, let him find his stride and where he was happy, and when it came to the business end, he battled on hard.

"He is a very game, very tough horse, and especially to do that on his first run of the season was very impressive.

"He did well over the winter; he strengthened up and matured again. We had him as well as we could have done at home - his work has been very good. We always thought this year he'd be more of the finished article, and he looked fantastic today. Credit to the team.

"It's fantastic, particularly given the times we have gone through. For everyone in racing, to get it back and win on the biggest stage of all is fantastic.

"We will see how he comes back from this, but he's a Group One sprinter and he will be tackling all of them. The July Cup (Gr.1, 1200m) is an obvious choice for his next run. He has a lot of natural speed as well, so I don't think we'll rule out dropping him down to five. He'll probably get an entry in the Nunthorpe (Gr.1, 1200m) as well."

"Nicolas de Chambure in France and Brendan Lindsay of Cambridge Stud in New Zealand are Hello Youmzain's owners now, and obviously he will be retired to stud for them, so it was very important for us - he's now won a Group Two as a two-year-old and two Group Ones as a three and four-year-old, so it's very important for all involved."

Cambridge Stud’s Brendan Lindsay was ecstatic watching the race from the other side of the world in New Zealand and was overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages received in the middle of the night.

"This is the most amazing thing ever for us," Lindsay said.

"We were so nervous, and we had been out for dinner with some friends, and they were back home watching the race as well.

"I think it feels like half of New Zealand was up watching the race (which took place at 2:35am NZ time) given the amount of phone calls and messages we have had.

"I don't know if any New Zealander has won a Group One at Royal Ascot before, it is just amazing.

"Thanks to Hubie de Burgh [agent] and thanks very much to Nicolas de Chambure, our partner in France."

Cambridge Stud purchased Hello Youmzain last spring with Haras d’Etreham, a partnership that are also the principal owners of multiple Group One winner Almanzor, who divides his time between the Normandy farm and Cambridge.

Hello Youmzain is among four Group One winners for Danehill sire Kodiac, a three-quarter brother to Invincible Spirit, along with middle-distance star Best Solution and Cheveley Park Stakes heroines Fairyland and Tiggy Wiggy.

The future stallion is a half-brother to Group Two winner and Group One-placed Royal Youmzain, who was the champion two-year-old colt in Italy and champion three-year-old in Germany.

Out of the Shamardal mare Sparsha, this dam has left four named foals, all of whom are black-type performers, including the Listed winner Zuhoor Baynoona (by Elnadim), while it is also the family of Australian Group Two winner Shania Dane and star Hong Kong sprinter Scintillation.

"He will go to France first when he goes to stud and he will probably be here in July or August next year," Lindsay said.

"It is really emotional, not a bad training effort either from Kevin Ryan. My goodness they deserve congratulations too."

- NZ Racing Desk