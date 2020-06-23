Ablaze to contest Stayer’s Cup

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 15:55

It’s not too often you hear two miles is short of a horse’s best distance, but that will be the case for quality New Zealand-bred stayer Ablaze when he contests the Stayer’s Cup (3200m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

The eight-year-old gelding has been in hot form in Australia for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, winning his last five races, including The Jericho Cup (4600m) and Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m).

The Stayer’s Cup will be his first run since his winning effort in the marathon Warrnambool feature and the stable’s Sydney foreman Annabelle Neesham believes he can continue his picket fence form line.

"Ablaze will contest the Stayer’s Cup and he is probably our best (chance) for the week," she said.

"He won the Jericho Cup and he won the Grand Annual over 5500m, so the 3200m is probably short of his best, but if it is a wet slog then that will be to his liking.

"He will come up (to Sydney) on Thursday and that will be his first sight of Sydney."

The son of Raise The Flag won six races in New Zealand for former trainers Brian and Shane Anderton before his sale to Australian interests.

Date set for Singapore’s return to racing

Racing will return to the Singapore Turf Club on Saturday, July 11 with the government granting approval for the sport to recommence after ceasing in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meetings will be conducted under strict biosecurity measures with crowds not permitted.

"With Singapore moving into Phase Two of the post-circuit breaker period on June 19 the Club has received approval from the Government to resume racing behind closed doors on July 11 with strict health and safe management measures in place," the Singapore Turf Club said.

"We thank our customers for their continued support and seek their understanding that these arrangements are necessary to ensure their safety and wellbeing, in alignment with the Government's regulations and guidelines."

Trackwork had been allowed to continue while the circuit breaker was in place, though only at a slow pace, with horses allowed to gallop a few weeks ago and barrier trials resuming this week.

A schedule is yet to be released but initial dates up to September will be announced on the Club’s website once finalised.

Quiz night returns

The Waikato branch of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association will hold their annual quiz night on Tuesday, June 30 at the Five Stags in Cambridge.

The popular evening will raise funds to support local horseman Tim Welch who is having health issues.

Entry is $50 per team with the quiz kicking off at 6pm. Any enquires or entries can be made by contacting Scotty Buchanan on 022 613 1631.