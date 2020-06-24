Australia-NZ to present vision for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 21:40

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia will reiterate their passion and commitment to delivering a ground-breaking tournament in Australia-New Zealand’s final presentation to the FIFA Council tomorrow, ahead of its vote to award the hosting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The virtual presentation also features New Zealand Football [NZF] President and FIFA Council Member Johanna Wood, Chris Nikou, Football Federation Australia [FFA] President, and captains of both national teams, Sam Kerr of the Matildas and Ali Riley of the Football Ferns.

Australia-New Zealand 2023 would be the first co-hosted, cross-Confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™ and the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the Asia-Pacific region.

The bid received the highest overall average score of 4.1 out of 5 from FIFA’s recent Evaluation Report, which also described it as ‘the most favourable commercial proposition’. With the needs of the world’s greatest players at heart, it promises to break attendance records and unlock untapped football potential in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering a profound and enduring legacy for the women’s game.

Johanna Wood, New Zealand Football President and FIFA Council Member said:

"A vote for Australia-New Zealand tomorrow is not just about making history. It is also about opening a huge new frontier for the game, and As One, we are ready to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ that will set new records. This would be the best attended FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ever - with more than 1.5 million spectators - and record commercial revenues and broadcast audiences because of our unique location across two continents and four time-zones. All this means a huge financial boost for the women’s game.

"Women’s football is much more than a game for us; it is a social priority. We are proud of the role we are playing to make gender equality a reality, including equal pay for our men and women. Football is the language we all speak; it is the game that connects us all and it has the power to change lives. We hope that tomorrow will be the start of our exciting journey with the FIFA family - a journey that will see the women’s game enter a ground-breaking new chapter of growth."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said:

"We are leaders not only in women’s football, but in the journey to achieve gender equality both on and off the pitch. We have achieved equality in pay for our women’s national teams and this is something we are very proud of. This tournament will provide an opportunity to grow women’s football across all Asia-Pacific, and beyond, and we will shine a light on the women’s game like never before."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia said:

"Being home to over 200 cultures, all 32 teams will experience that feeling of playing in front of a home crowd, with the biggest matches played in the biggest stadiums. Australians and New Zealanders are passionate about our sport and our football and it would be an honour to host the largest women’s sporting event in the world."

Chris Nikou, Football Federation Australia President, said:

"At the heart of everything we do, will be the world’s greatest footballers, performing on centre stage. We were proud to receive the highest overall average score in the recent FIFA Evaluation Report and are confident our modern stadia and first-class football facilities will ensure the best preparation for all teams. Our three travel hubs will mean short travel times for players and fans, while our mild southern hemisphere winter ensures ideal playing conditions. And on top of all this, our 200 cultures will make every team feel at home.

"Together, we will make football the number one sport in our countries and leave a profound legacy across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, creating history with the football family."

Australia’s ‘Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr said:

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup ™ is the pinnacle of our sport and truly what dreams are made of... the best teams in the world, the best players in the world participating on the biggest stage. This is about inspiring the next generation of girls by leading the way on the field and off it."

New Zealand’s ‘Football Ferns’ captain Ali Riley added:

"Having had the privilege of competing in four FIFA Women’s World Cups™, it fills me with so much pride to know that we will have the opportunity to showcase our world class facilities, dedicated team-base-camps and put our stunning host cities on the map. Both of our countries have placed women’s football as a priority - showing true commitment to growing the game - and hosting in 2023 will further build on that legacy."