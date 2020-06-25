Crack Me Up primed for Civic Stakes

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 17:52

The Bjorn Baker-trained Crack Me Up will be looking to rebound from his subpar performance in the Gr.1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) when he contests the Listed Civic Stakes (1350m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

The Stradbroke was the New Zealand-bred gelding’s sole run in Queensland and his trainer said he hasn’t taken any ill-effects from the trip.

"He was up there for about 10 days, so it wasn’t too tough on him," Baker told Sky Sport Radio. "He has done the trip a few times. He is old and tough and carries condition pretty well."

Baker was disappointed in Crack Me Up’s 17th placing in the Stradbroke, but he said his charge was ridden upside down and punters should strike a line through the run.

"The plan went out the window in the first stride (last start)," Baker said. "He generally gets back, especially in a race like the Stradbroke, but he was three-deep outside the lead.

"That was a huge surprise for myself and the connections, so I think we just put a line through that run."

Baker was more upbeat about his first-up fourth-placing in the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) at Randwick last month and he believes the son of Mossman is back in the same form.

"His run before that (Stradbroke) was very good and if he runs up to that I think he is right in this race. He is a class horse on his day that’s for sure," Baker said.

"He looks in great order. He had a week off after the Stradbroke and he looks as good now as he has at any time in the prep."

Double Pearl Bonus on Offer at Riccarton

A return to racing in the South Island isn’t the only thing filly and mare owners will be excited about this weekend.

Canterbury Jockey Club’s NZB Insurance Pearl Series race (1200m) on Saturday will give Pearl Series registered fillies and mares their first opportunity since the COVID-19 lockdown to secure Pearl bonuses, as well as a one-off incentive for second-placegetters running until the end of this July.

For the six remaining Pearl Series races of the 2019-20 racing season, NZB Insurance and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing will contribute an extra $3,000 to the owners of Pearl Series registered fillies or mares who finish second in any of the scheduled Pearl bonus races.

Five Pearl registered fillies and mares have been accepted for the race on Saturday in a field of up to 15 runners.

The strong line-up includes the Michael and Matthew Pitman-trained last start winner Elle Makfi who is aiming for a third Pearl bonus this year.

Since its inception, the NZB Insurance Pearl Series bonus scheme has seen millions of dollars paid out to Southern Hemisphere-bred filly and mare owners, breeders, trainers and nominators making it an integral part of the New Zealand racing industry.

Nominate your yearling filly at pearlseries.nzthoroughbred.co.nz or by emailing nztba@nzthoroughbred.co.nz. Registrations close 31 July, 2020.