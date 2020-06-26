Auckland to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - ATEED

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 07:54

Auckland will take centre stage in 2023 when the world’s best footballers make their way here for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Overnight, football’s world governing body FIFA announced New Zealand and Australia as joint hosts for this prestigious event - the first time it will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), on behalf of Auckland Council, supported the joint bid between New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says FIFA’s endorsement reflects Auckland’s reputation for holding world class major events.

"Our track record of hosting top international events speaks for itself and to have our national team and the world’s best footballers in our backyard come 2023 will be fantastic.

"Today’s announcement supports our vision to be the events capital of New Zealand. Major events generated more than $400 million for our regional economy between 2011 and 2018 and in the medium and longer-term will play an important role in our city’s economic recovery.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will bring significant economic benefits to our region, showcase Kiwi football talent, and with football growing in popularity among women and girls, this tournament will no doubt inspire greater participation and following," Mr Goff says.

This morning’s news caps off a quartet of global women’s events for Auckland as the region also prepares to co-host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup next year and Rugby World Cup 2021, and the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport set for 2022.

ATEED Chief Executive Nick Hill says securing the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 further highlights Auckland’s profile as the country’s epicentre for international events.

"The significance of today’s news is the culmination of many years of determination to ensuring women’s sport is given equal spotlight. Securing the rights to stage the FIFA event in 2023 is a significant achievement for Auckland."

Details of Auckland’s allocated matches will be confirmed by New Zealand Football and FIFA in due course.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says: "Eden Park is thrilled to welcome the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to our national stadium and create unforgettable memories for Kiwis and visitors. We look forward to working with ATEED, the wider Auckland Council family and the Government to ensure that our facilities are world-class to deliver three successful World Cup tournaments in three years."

It is estimated that the event will generate 130,000 visitor nights and boost the region’s economy by approximately NZ$60 million. In addition, the global reach through international broadcast is expected to be higher than the last event, when FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 was watched by 1.12-billion viewers.