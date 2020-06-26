The Inside Word - Crusaders team named to face the Chiefs at home

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 17:50

The Crusaders return to Orangetheory Stadium this weekend for the first time since March, and Head Coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged line up to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Codie Taylor will once again Captain the side, following news earlier this week that Scott Barrett has been ruled out of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa to have surgery for a toe injury. Taylor will be supported by Vice-Captains Whetukamokamo Douglas and David Havili.

Robertson told media this morning that giving the same 23 an opportunity to play together again this week is a chance to build combinations quickly given the short 10-week competition.

"We know the nature of the competition, it is a sprint, it's short, sharp," Robertson said.

"It's really important to get off to a good start and that's what we've done with the team that played well last week and [we've] rewarded them."

Several Crusaders players are also set to turn out for their clubs this week, including Quinten Strange and Andrew Makalio, who are both returning from injury.

Kick off in the Crusaders match against the Chiefs is 3:35pm, Sunday 28 June at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. Tickets are still available via Ticketek.

Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (C)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Cullen Grace

7. Billy Harmon

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (VC)

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Jack Goodhue

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

RESERVES:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. George Bower

18. Oliver Jager

19. Luke Romano

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. David Havili (VC)

23. Leicester Faingaanuku