Entries open for BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 13:17

Entries for this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge have opened with numbers already exceeding organiser’s expectations. The iconic Rotary owned, Taupo cycling event, which this year celebrates its 44th anniversary, is one of the longest standing cycling events in the country. It is also one of the largest events on Taupo’s annual events calendar.

Since New Zealand’s move back to Covid-19 Level 1 in mid-June, , the event team have been humbled by the overwhelming support and loyalty it has received from both its rider fan base who make the yearly pilgrimage to the Taupo District, as well as its family of stakeholders and event partners.

Event Director, Debbie Chambers comments "It’s exciting to see kiwi’s getting behind locally owned events such as ours. We’re looking forward to delivering a great experience to all involved, from the seasoned professional to the first timer, come event day on Saturday the 14th of November."

"We know that everyone is doing it tough in these unprecedented times but we also believe that events such as the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge have an important role to play in the economic recovery of the country, the Taupo district, and also the businesses, suppliers and stakeholders who support our event"

"Our event wouldn’t be able to take place without the amazing support afforded to us by our participants, our volunteers, our key stakeholders, along with our amazing family of event partners particularly our naming rights sponsor, BDO. We are also very excited also to announce that 99 Bikes, who have only just acquired Bike Barn in New Zealand, are jumping on board to continue the relationship Bike Barn has had with the event over the past 9 years."

99 Bikes General Manager adds "99 Bikes NZ are proud to partner with the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge. We’ve have more than a decades experience serving cyclists, and are excited to now be trading in New Zealand, and to be working alongside BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge in their journey to inspire more people to experience riding in the same, fun way we do!"

Entries for this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, taking place on Saturday 14 November are now open. For more information on the options available and to enter, head to www.cyclechallenge.com