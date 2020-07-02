Fulton steps down from Blackcaps to become Canterbury men's coach

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 06:02

Peter Fulton has stepped down as BLACKCAPS batting coach to take up the role as head coach of the Canterbury men’s team.

The former International was appointed to the national post in August 2019 and travelled with the team to Sri Lanka and Australia as well as working on home tours against England and India.

Fulton said he had enjoyed his time with the BLACKCAPS but the opportunity presented by Canterbury Cricket was too good to ignore.

"It’s been an honour to get back involved with the national team and I’d like to thank the players and staff for making me feel so welcome," Fulton said.

"The Canterbury role appealed to me in terms of my aspirations to be a head coach and further my development in the game.

"The chance to spend more time at home with my young family and coach my home province were also motivating factors in applying for the job.

"I’ve still got a month to run on my contract and look forward to seeing the team at the upcoming winter camps as we return to cricket."

NZC GM High Performance Bryan Stronach congratulated Fulton on the appointment and wished him well.

"Pete’s a respected figure who has contributed a lot to the BLACKCAPS set-up and built strong relationships in his time with the team.

"He’s carved an impressive pathway as a coach, from the New Zealand Under 19s to the winter training squads and now moving into a head coach role, which we’re fully supportive of.

"With the BLACKCAPS entering a winter period at home we’ll take some time to consider our options in terms of a replacement for Pete."

Fulton begins his role with Canterbury Cricket on August 1.