Giants star Vukona sidelined a little longer

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 17:13

Tall Blacks star Mika Vukona will remain sidelined for the coming week at least in the Sal’s NBL after suffering from acute stomach pain that has led to tests for appendicitis.

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants number one draft pick had been going through on-court conditioning since being released from quarantine following his recent flight from Australia, however a night of acute pain led to a test for appendicitis.

"It’s unfortunate for Mika, he is raring to go and just wants to get out there, but he’s laid up just at the moment while the medicos run some tests," said Giants coach, Mike Fitchett.

"Mika was back on court and conditioning to play, but one night he felt some acute pain and we immediately got it checked out. At this stage they are checking for appendicitis and monitoring his condition.

"We hope he will get back out on court in the build-up to finals, he certainly wants to, but it’s too early to tell right now. We will be led by the doctors assessing him and will keep everyone updated.

"Right now he’s resting up and watching two games of basketball every night like the rest of the nation."