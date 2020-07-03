5 changes to the Gallagher Chiefs side to face the Hurricanes in Hamilton

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 16:31

Gallagher Chiefs forward pack unchanged Damian McKenzie to start in 80th Gallagher Chiefs cap Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi returns

The Gallagher Chiefs return home to face the Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato on Sunday 5 July in their second afternoon fixture of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa. Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has made five changes and one positional change to his twenty-three for the derby clash to kick off at 3.35pm.

Following a credible performance against the Crusaders last week, Gatland has named an unchanged forward pack. However, injury has forced Gatland’s hand to make changes to the side’s backline. Anton Lienert-Brown has been side-lined with concussion. Rookie Quinn Tupaea shifts into second five-eighth with Tumua Manu moving into the starting line-up at centre.

Electrifying fullback Damian McKenzie will run out for his 80th game in the Gallagher Chiefs jersey.

In the reserves, young lock Tupou Vaa’i and rookie loose forward Dylan Nel return to the twenty-three in the only two changes to the replacement forwards. After running out for Rotoiti Rugby Club last weekend, experienced halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi returns to the twenty-three and is joined by fellow Bay of Plenty teammate Kaleb Trask. Waikato’s Solomon Alaimalo completes the line-up in jersey twenty-three.

Gatland said they need to apply their learnings from previous encounters to deliver the performance they are after.

"Last week against the Crusaders we put on a solid performance however a few crucial moments cost us the win in a tight battle. We need to execute those opportunities to gain the win."

"There is a great rivalry between our two teams and the boys are eager to get one back after falling short before lockdown. The Hurricanes have some elusive attacking players and are a dangerous team with ball in hand. We know they will be refreshed and eager to get a win, just like us, so it will be a tight tussle and one we know families and fans will enjoy," finished Gatland.

Gallagher Chiefs:

1. Aidan Ross (34) 2. Bradley Slater (10) 3. Nepo Laulala (36) 4. Mitchell Brown (40) 5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (9) 6. Lachlan Boshier (52) 7. Sam Cane (117) © 8. Pita Gus Sowakula (23) 9. Brad Weber (80) 10. Aaron Cruden (97) 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (13) 12. Quinn Tupaea (7) 13. Tumua Manu (19)

14. Sean Wainui (33) 15. Damian McKenzie (79)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (31) 17. Reuben O’Neill (6) 18. Ross Geldenhuys (8) 19. Tupou Vaa’i (2) 20. Dylan Nel (3) 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (36) 22. Kaleb Trask (5) 23. Solomon Alaimalo (44)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets -denotes Gallagher Chiefs debut --denotes Investec Super Rugby debut

Unavailable for selection: Angus Ta’avao (quad), Mitchell Karpik (concussion), Anton Lienert-Brown (concussion)

Season ending: Atu Moli (hips), Laghlan McWhannell (knee), Luke Jacobson (hand), Michael Allardice (shoulder), Nathan Harris (shoulder), Ryan Coxon (thumb), Sam McNicol (ankle).

Game Day Information: Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Sunday 5 July, 3.35pm Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Tickets: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets