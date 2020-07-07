Tevaga named for clash against Titans - Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 19:09

Loose forward Jazz Tevaga is poised to make his long-awaited return after being named on the interchange for the Vodafone Warriors’ ninth-round NRL encounter with the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on Friday (6.00pm kick-off local time; 8.00pm NZT).

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since the club’s last match of the 2019 campaign against the Canberra Raiders.

He has now fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery and a calf strain picked up in Tamworth which further hampered his comeback plans.

The 2018 Dally M interchange player of the year has been named in jersey #17 on a bench which also includes Penrith loan front rower Jack Hetherington, Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali’i, who scored the match-clinching try in last Saturday’s 26-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in Gosford.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns at fullback from a one-match suspension, Peta Hiku moves back into the centres and Gerard Beale is switched to the extended bench.

The other notable change sees the club’s 2019 NRL rookie of the year Chanel Harris-Tavita named to partner Blake Green in the halves, coming in for Kiwi international Kodi Nikorima who has been ruled out after leaving the field with a head knock last week.

Tohu Harris has again been named in the second row and Karl Lawton has been listed at loose forward, although Harris was in the middle against the Broncos last week while Lawton started on the edge.

The starting front row named is the same as the combination used against Brisbane with Wayde Egan at hooker and Adam Blair and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown as the props.

Still not fully recovered from an ankle injury is rookie second rower Eliesa Katoa who was involved in the first six matches of the campaign before being sidelined after the loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

This away game will be the first so far in the revived season involving air travel for the Vodafone Warriors. Their previous away matches were all in Sydney with the team making same-day return bus trips to play Penrith, South Sydney and Melbourne.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v GOLD COAST TITANS

6.00pm, Friday, July 10, 2020

Cbus Super Stadium, Robina

Referee: Chris Butler

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 DAVID FUSITU’A

3 PATRICK HERBERT

4 PETA HIKU

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

7 BLAKE GREEN

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 ADAM BLAIR

11 JACK MURCHIE

12 TOHU HARRIS

13 KARL LAWTON

Interchange:

14 AGNATIUS PAASI

15 JACK HETHERINGTON

16 ISAIAH PAPALI’I

17 JAZZ TEVAGA

18 LACHLAN BURR

20 GERARD BEALE

21 KING VUNIYAYAWA 22 ADAM POMPEY

HEAD COACH | TODD PAYTEN