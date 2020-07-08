New Zealand Football welcomes Sport Recovery Package funding

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 16:32

New Zealand Football welcomes the first major release of funding from the Government’s $265 million Sport Recovery Package, as announced at Budget 2020.

NZF will receive $900,000 of the $80 million announced yesterday (7 July 2020) as funding towards national men’s and women’s football and futsal competitions.

NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said:

"We welcome the Government funding announcement which helps us run national football and futsal competitions later this year.

"It was hugely exciting to see the community game return in June. Bringing back our national competitions is the next step in football getting back to normal"

Dates for upcoming competitions will be announced later this month.

The Government also announced an initial $7.3 million package to improve facilities for New Zealand’s upcoming hosting of world cups, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, co-hosted with Australia.