Armstrong returns to Red Bull ring aiming for tip result in FIA Formula 2

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 10:53

New Zealander Marcus Armstrong (19) heads back to his favourite race circuit this weekend aiming to capitalise on the exceptional form he showed last weekend.

The FIA Formula 2 Championship is racing back-to back rounds at the Red Bull Ring in Austria as a means of catching up after the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. Like most drivers, Armstrong was untouched by Covid but was left in New Zealand, training hard for the return of racing. The extended break left him fired-up and determined to succeed at every round.

The F2 race weekend is based around a 170 km feature race on the Saturday and a shorter 120 km sprint on the Sunday. The championship follows the Formula One season but does not visit all circuits. This weekend will differ from the previous, with only medium and super-soft tyre compounds available for use. This means drivers will run to different strategies to stay on the pace while preserving their tyres for overtaking.

In both races last weekend Armstrong fought his way through the field to be in line for podium finishes, taking second place in the longer feature race and running third in the sprint race until his car lost power.

This weekend he will look for more of the same. Ferrari Driver Academy member Armstrong races with defending champion team ART Grand Prix and is currently sixth overall on points.