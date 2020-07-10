Canterbury Rugby and Canstaff announce new Metro Club Rugby and partnership

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 17:30

Canterbury Rugby and Canstaff, a locally owned and operated recruitment company, are proud to announce a new partnership that will see Canstaff as the Naming Rights Sponsor to the coveted Metro Club Rugby competition.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the company, after Hawkins made such a significant contribution to the Metro Club Rugby scene for eight years, " said Canstaff Managing Director, Matt Jones.

Matt and his wife, Tracey, see the significance of the role sport plays in local communities around New Zealand, and the effect the uncertainty of this year has had on sport.

"This year has been a tough year and sport has been hard hit, so this is our contribution not just for now, but to help the future of grassroots rugby in our home region of Canterbury," Mr Jones continued.

"We’re fully aware of the challenges that sporting organisations are facing and we want to be more than a sponsor. We’re looking forward to partnering with Canterbury Rugby and getting involved at a grassroots level to support the volunteers, club captains, coaches, managers, mums and dads, to make our great game of rugby even stronger and more successful for the next decade."

Tony Smail, Canterbury Rugby Football Union CEO, shares this sentiment: "Club and grassroots rugby is at the very heart of our community - it brings us together and creates a sense of belonging for all ages and stages. I am thrilled to share the announcement of our new partnership with Canstaff as the Naming Rights Sponsor of our Canstaff Metro Club Rugby Competition.

"Matt and his team share our passion for the club game, and are motivated to help us grow all facets of it across the region. I know our clubs will enjoy getting to know Matt as much as we have, and we are grateful for his support."

Canstaff are locally owned and operated, specialising in the recruitment and labour hire for New Zealand construction, engineering, civil construction, logistics and manufacturing.