Kiwi-bred scores in Macau - NZ Racing Desk

Chi Chai Sin Sang brought up his second career win in Macau on Saturday.

The son of Per Incanto gave first season trainer Wayne Smith his eighth winner for the season with an impressive win in a Class 4 over 1200m, and giving apprentice Eric Cheung two winners for the weekend.

In a race run at good speed, Cheung was content to cross over from gate seven and park Chi Chai Sin Sang off the speed in the run. Eased into the clear on straightening the four-year-old powered down the outside to win running away.

In his early races Chi Chai Sin Sang was ridden for speed and on a few occasions was found wanting, he proved to benefit from the patient ride and looks to be able to step up further in the future. Chi Chai Sin Sang was purchased out of Kilgravin Lodge’s 2017 Ready To Run draft and trialled in Australia before continuing his racing career in the Asian jurisdiction.

Rock ‘N’ Pop enjoying new surroundings

Standing his first season at Okawa Stud in Hastings, Rock ‘N’ Pop was represented by Super Oasis winning over 1400m on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Super Oasis had raced previously as Surely Sacred in New Zealand, winning three of his eight starts including the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1600m) and Gr.2 Avondale Guineas (2100m) before finishing third in the GR.1 ATC Derby (2400m) at Randwick.

Group One winner Rock ‘N’ Pop was purchased out of Esker Lodge’s 2010 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale draft for $1 million.

Formerly standing at Waikato Stud, Rock ‘N’ Pop has shown versatility in his progeny from notable five-time winning sprinter Rock ‘n’ Affair to Derby placed Surely Sacred and The Lord Mayor, winner of seven races up to 2400m and over $600,000 in prize money in Australia.

Rock ‘N’ Pop is a contented horse in his new surroundings at the historical Okawa Stud, established by the Lowry family in the early part of last century, where stud master Tom Lowry runs sheep and beef along with standing the thoroughbred stallion.

Tavirun primed ahead of Saturday

Tavirun may be having his fifth start this preparation at Flemington on Saturday, but it will be the first time his trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young have been satisfied with his fitness level this campaign.

The son of Tavistock finished last over 1600m first-up at Flemington in May but has made steady progress and finished runner-up over 2100m at Sandown earlier this month.

His trainers are pleased with him heading into the Happy Retirement Pat Hyland (2000m) and they expect him to be competitive this weekend.

"He was off the scene for a long time and while his form probably doesn’t look outstanding on paper, it has taken a long time to get him fit after coming back from a major injury," Busuttin said.

"We haven’t been able to do too much work with him in-between races. "He will strip fit for the first time on Saturday and on his work he will give them something to catch over 2000m."

Stablemate and compatriot Savvy Lad may also line-up over 1200m this weekend.

The son of Savabeel disappointed in his first two starts in Australia in February and Busuttin said he has appreciated a spell.

"Being a three-year-old you try and give them a push for three-year-old races, but basically he was a tired horse and raced like a tired horse, so we gave him a spell.

"Whether he runs down the straight on Saturday, I am not sure. We might hold him up, there are a couple of options next week around a bend."

Meanwhile, Group One performer Sully has been put on notice heading into Saturday.

"Sully has been through the wars a bit, the old horse. He hasn’t done what we had hoped in his last couple of runs, so if he doesn’t step up he will be retired after Saturday," Busuttin said.