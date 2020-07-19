Winterbottom tenth while Pye moves forward under lights in Sydney

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 00:28

IRWIN Racing's Mark Winterbottom continued his string of top ten finishes in the return to racing while DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye moved forward four positions in Race 10 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Winterbottom dropped three spots from seventh to finish tenth while Pye’s early stop saw him leap four positions from 16th and defend hard towards the end to finish 12th.

Tyre conversation was the name of the day as both drivers qualified and raced on hard tyres in an effort to save their best set of soft tyres for Sunday’s two races.

Winterbottom found early pace on the hard tyre and progressed through the initial two parts of Qualifying to make it through to the shootout from 7th, where he eventually started from. Winterbottom stopped on Lap 12 tyres and was largely untroubled for the remainder of the race.

Pye however narrowly missed out on the shootout but tuned up the DEWALT Racing Commodore to perform over a longer second stint in the race. He climbed two spots on track before he was the first car to stop on Lap 8 for two right-side tyres.

Pye had his work cut out for him late in the race and drove well to hold off hard chargers David Reynolds, Chaz Mostert and Todd Hazelwood to the flag to finish a respectable 12th place.

Both drivers admitted their focus was on bringing home a solid result while their hard tyre pace in the race was slightly lacking, but they will discuss overnight how their strategy will play out as they hope to bring an advantage in their soft tyre bank in to Races 11 and 12 tomorrow afternoon.

Team 18 will return to action tomorrow for Races 11 and 12 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship for the Sydney Supersprint. Qualifying will be live on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports from 10:30am.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"All in all if I thought we good save our soft tyres for tomorrow and come away with a top ten then I would be really happy with that," said Mark Winterbottom.

"Our hard tyre pace in Qualifying was great, but we didn’t quite have what we wanted in the race to push any further while trying to conserve for tomorrow.

"Credit to the team for our strategy and pit stop to come away with a good result tonight.

"Best of all we had a clean race, the car is straight and we’ll tune it up overnight and discuss our plan of attach for the two races tomorrow.

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Commodore

"It was a pretty solid race for us tonight to move forward to 12th," said Scott Pye.

"We only ran our hard tyres today so as part of our strategy we managed to save two ‘green’ sets of soft tyres for the two races tomorrow.

"We were able to hold off the four cars that had 11-lap fresher tyres than ours in that freight train.

"I felt like we didn’t quite have the speed we wanted to push forward so we managed the tyres and then just battled to hold on at the end.

"I made a mistake on the last lap when Chas got through, I held him off for over 10 laps but he got me right at the end of the race.

"All in all it was a good day for the team and we’ll come back with a good advantage tomorrow with our tyres, so hopefully the other cars around us suffered and we can stick it further up the front of the field in Races 11 and 12."

NEXT EVENT: 18-19 July 2020

TRUCK ASSIST SYDNEY SUPERSPRINT

TRACK LENGTH: 3.93km

CORNERS: 11

SUPERCARS ROUNDS HOSTED: 22

RACE LAP RECORD: 1:29.8424 (Jamie Whincup, 2018)

Sydney SuperSprint Schedule

Saturday

Rookie Practice: 11:10am

Practice 1: 11:45am

Practice 2: 1:30pm

Qualifying Race 10 (two-part): 3:10pm

Top 15 Shootout: 3:45pm

Race 10: 6:25pm (32 laps)

Sunday

Qualifying (Race 11): 10:45am

Qualifying (Race 12): 11:05am

Race 11: 12:25pm (32 laps)

Race 12: 2:50pm (32 laps)