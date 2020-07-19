Super Netball relocating to Queensland

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 16:01

The NSW Swifts are Queensland bound with Suncorp Super Netball today announcing a revised competition format for the 2020 season which starts on August 1.

The new model will see all non-Queensland teams relocate to the south east of the Sunshine State for part or all of the season, which will still be made up of 14 rounds and a Finals Series. The move has received financial support from the Queensland Government.

In order to ensure the well-being of athletes, support staff and officials, the 2020 season will be played in a condensed format.

Despite the move north it is still hoped a number of games will also be scheduled for non-Queensland clubs at their home venues. Decisions on these will be based on border restrictions and health advice.

This would allow the NSW Swifts to host games at their new stadium - Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park - at some point during the regular season.

Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell said ensuring that Super Netball went ahead in 2020 was the first priority.

"As it has been for everyone, 2020 has been a year of huge challenges," she said. "However I am really pleased that Suncorp Super Netball will take place and our athletes will have the opportunity to show why they are the world's best.

"The investment from the Queensland Government really illustrates how highly regarded our sport is and I would like to thank everyone involved across the competition for their huge efforts to get us to this point.

"While this will be a big challenge for players, coaches and staff I know they will rise to it, as they always do.

"We look forward to welcoming NSW fans to KRA over the regular season too. We will be in a better position to provide information on this in the coming days, once we have the season fixture."

NSW Swifts head coach Briony Akle said her team is ready to step up.

"There's no question that we'd love to be playing in front of our own fans every week but I know they'll be supporting us wherever we are, and we can't wait to see them when we do get to play at home.

"I think last year's campaign threw so many curve-balls at us that we are pretty good at dealing with them and this is just another challenge we have to overcome.

"When you see what's been going on around the world, getting the league up and running this year is a huge achievement and our players are ready to hit the court.

"We have very fond memories of our last trip to Queensland and we know it's a place we can go and be successful. Like with the two-goal shot, it’s the team who adapts best that will win and it’s our job to ensure that’s the Swifts."