Pye scores first top five for DEWALT Racing with Team 18

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 21:44

DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye has scored his first top five finish of the season and his first for Team 18 while IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom followed home in sixth in Race 12 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With two sets of soft tyres allocated for the weekend, the Team 18 drivers both elected to maximise them in the third and final race of the weekend.

Qualifying saw Pye start 11th for both Races 11 and 12 while Winterbottom qualified 10th on used tyres for Race 11 and 4th for Race 12 on a new set of softs, his personal best qualifying effort of the season to date.

Race 11 earlier in the afternoon was a battle for both drivers as Pye lost ten spots from 11th to 21st, while Winterbottom lacked pace compared to many runners who went for soft tyres in Race 11, dropping out of the top ten to 14th.

Pye quickly made amends in Race 12 and pulled off some aggressive overtakes on Nick Percat, Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup to move up to sixth position, as Winterbottom held fourth in the first stint of the race.

Winterbottom pitted on Lap 10 for four soft tyres and drama ensued on exit when the IRWIN Racing Commodore drove out of the pit box while the crew were still attempting to remove the air spike from the side of the car. The hose was torn loose but the air spike attendant was unharmed. The team has been fined $1500, with half suspended until the end of the year, and docked 30 teams’ championship points for the incident.

Pye pitted four laps later than Winterbottom and the extra tyre life late in the race enabled Pye to get past for fifth as the pair trailed each other to the chequered flag.

Winterbottom felt he lacked genuine soft tyre pace for most of the weekend and was disappointed at an opportunity missed for a shot at the podium, while Pye will head to Darwin looking to improve his qualifying speed in the DEWALT Commodore.

Team 18 will pack up and travel north again, this time to Queensland to set up a temporary workshop with legendary Bathurst and championship-winning team owner Ross Stone on the Gold Coast until the next event.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will return to action next in the Northern Territory for the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway on August 8-9.

QUOTES

Scott Pye, driver #20 DEWALT Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"I’m on the scoreboard! It was awesome to come home strong for a fifth in the last race this weekend," said Scott Pye.

"We had good car speed which was promising, but we still need to improve our qualifying speed, we lost ground on that from last time we were here but our race pace was much better.

"We ran our hard tyres in the first race this afternoon and we struggled to get anywhere, but the plan always was to sacrifice that race for our soft tyre advantage in the final.

"We’ve got some momentum on our side now so I’m really excited to get to Darwin our first race, but for now I’m keen to get up to Queensland for the next couple of weeks and spend some good quality time with the crew."

Mark Winterbottom, driver #18 IRWIN Racing Holden ZB Commodore

"I feel that we missed an opportunity in the last race, our tyre strategy was optimum and we had a great qualifying position but the race pace wasn’t where we needed it to be," said Mark Winterbottom.

"We finished with a straight car and a consistent weekend with two top tens, a 14th and we qualified in the top ten for all three races so we’ll take those as positives and build on that in Darwin.

"We’ll leave Sydney and head north to Queensland tomorrow, the team will regroup and enjoy a couple of weeks off as we prepare for the next event up in the Northern Territory."

Charlie Schwerkolt, owner Team 18, IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing

"It was great have racing back on again for the teams and also our fans and sponsors watching from home," said Charlie Schwerkolt.

"The IRWIN Racing side of the garage had a solid weekend, the last race today was one that got away for Frosty [Winterbottom], but a still a great overall effort points wise and showed solid qualifying speed all weekend.

"Scotty [Pye] was a jet today and came through from 11th to fifth, and great to see him with a momentum-building result for him and the DEWALT Racing crew.

"Over the weekend we’ve had one car that lacked in qualifying but strong in the race, while the other was fast in qualifying and couldn’t keep up in the race, so we’ll analyse our data alongside our technical partners in Triple Eight and see what areas we have to work on to improve our package further.

"The night racing was awesome, the DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing Commodores look incredible and under lights they really stand out amongst the pack.

"The racing again was competitive and exciting, and with the flames bursting out the side, the glowing brake rotors and the new lights around the track, our championship looked sensational on the broadcast.

NEXT EVENT: 8-9 August 2020

BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown

TRACK LENGTH: 2.87km

CORNERS: 14

SUPERCARS ROUNDS HOSTED: 22

RACE LAP RECORD: 1:06.5590 (Nick Percat, 2018)