'Canoe weekend keenly looked forward to'

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 12:11

Five a side on a floating pitch - canoe polo requires high levels of skill and spectators are invited to watch fast matches and fancy float-work as South Island schools battle it out.

Schools from all over the South Island will converge on Oamaru in early August to compete at the 2020 Secondary Schools South Island Canoe Polo Championships.The first big school gathering this year, post-Covid lockdown and post renovations, the competition will take place at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre with teams coming from as far away as Nelson and Invercargill.

Peter Anderson, South Island Schools Coordinator for the NZ Canoe Polo Association said,

"The annual SISS Canoe Polo Champs weekend is keenly looked forward to by the 100+ competitors and the same number or more coaches, teachers, managers, parents and supporters. The Waitaki Aquatic Centre will be a noisy place from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon as games are hard-fought with all teams aiming to be in the finals on Sunday afternoon. In these fast and exciting games competitors will be displaying high levels of kayaking skills, ball skills, fitness and tactical appreciation. Sixteen teams from eight schools around the South Island will be competing."

Waitaki Aquatic Centre Manager Matthew Lanyon said with up to 20 teams competing and Oamaru will experience an influx of teenagers and caregivers over the weekend 7-9 August.

Mr Lanyon says, "Last year was the biggest tournament in many years, this year it is shaping up to be bigger again. The success of last year, the enjoyment of the competitors and smooth running has meant that more teams are coming to Oamaru this year."

"We have been working closely with organisers over a number of months to again bring this event to Oamaru. We have helped arrange accommodation as well as suggesting activities and attractions for the competitors around Oamaru and the surrounding districts."

The tournament last year attracted over 2,500 visits to the Aquatic Centre and this year that number will increase, bringing significant economic benefit to Oamaru and surrounding districts.

The main pool will be closed from 4pm Friday 7 August to 4pm Sunday 9 August, however the children’s pool and spa pool will remain open.

"This is a great opportunity for people to come and see a sport that is not often seen outside main centres."

Teams representing their schools from around the South Island compete at regional qualification tournaments to earn entry to the New Zealand Canoe Polo Schools Championships. The top teams from each of the qualification events are eligible to contest Under-15, Under-19 Division I, and Under-19 Division II categories at the national event.