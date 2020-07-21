Becca Perry joins family bloodstock business

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 18:02

Bruce Perry Bloodstock is becoming a family affair with Perry’s daughter Becca joining the Wairarapa-based bloodstock agency.

Since leaving school Becca has completed a Bachelor’s degree and spent time living and travelling around the United States.

Upon her return to New Zealand she joined the travel industry in Wellington. Perry said it was always her plan to become more involved in her family’s business and with the impact COVID-19 is having on the travel sector she thought it was an ideal time to make the move.

Bruce is adamant the future is bright in the thoroughbred industry and is excited his daughter is joining the business he established more than 30 years ago.

"Bringing Becca on board will definitely be a huge advantage for the company," he said.

"With so much uncertainty surrounding auctions you would expect more breeders to retain quality yearlings and take them through to the racing stage to target the strong tried horse market.

"This is certainly one area that we will look to develop and involve her in."

As well as joining Bruce Perry Bloodstock, Becca will also assist Trelawney Stud principal Cherry Taylor in her insurance business, CN Taylor Consulting.