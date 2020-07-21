Numerous changes to line-up - Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 19:08

Injuries have forced two changes while interim head coach Todd Payten has also made other switches for the Vodafone Warriors’ 11th-round encounter with defending premiers the Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Saturday (3.00pm kick-off local time; 5.00pm NZT).

Ruled out are regular starting hooker Wayde Egan (hip) and interchange prop Agnatius Paasi (shoulder), the latter missing out on an opportunity to make one final appearance before he returns home on compassionate grounds on Monday along with Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu’a and King Vuniyayawa.

With Egan and Paasi out, Payten has shifted the versatile Karl Lawton from the back row to hooker with utility Chanel Harris-Tavita coming onto the bench as dummy half cover.

Moved out of the starting line-up after starting in last Sunday’s 10-46 loss to the Sharks are middle forward Adam Blair and centre Patrick Herbert. Blair is replaced in the front row by Penrith loan forward Jack Hetherington while Adam Pompey, last used on the wing in the fifth-round win over North Queensland, comes into the centres with Herbert moved to the extended bench. Taking Paasi’s spot on the bench is Lachlan Burr, who was last used against South Sydney in round six. Hetherington’s move to prop results in Jazz Tevaga coming into the starting line-up for the first time since last season after being used from the bench in his first two games back from injury against Gold Coast and the Sharks. Katoa, who was on the bench last week, has been named to start in the second row with Tohu Harris.

The game will have special significance for the Vodafone Warriors as they prepare to farewell Fusitu’a, Maumalo, Paasi and Vuniyayawa. While Paasi and Vuniyayawa won’t be lining up, first-choice wingers Fusitu’a and Maumalo have one last chance to play alongside their peers before being reunited with their families in Auckland once they’ve completed their isolation.

The Vodafone Warriors have won four of their last six encounters with the Roosters but were heavily beaten in the last two. They’ve had more wins against the Roosters (22) than any other opponents.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v SYDNEY ROOSTERS

3.00pm, Saturday, July 21, 2020

Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Referee: Chris Sutton

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 DAVID FUSITU’A

3 ADAM POMPEY

4 PETA HIKU

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 KODI NIKORIMA

7 BLAKE GREEN

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

9 KARL LAWTON

10 JACK HETHERINGTON

11 ELIESA KATOA

12 TOHU HARRIS

13 JAZZ TEVAGA

Interchange:

14 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

15 ADAM BLAIR

16 ISAIAH PAPALI’I

17 LACHLAN BURR

18 JACK MURCHIE

20 JOSH CURRAN

21 ADAM KEIGHRAN 22 PATRICK HERBERT

HEAD COACH | TODD PAYTEN