Chiefs Rugby Club raised over $17,000 for Variety

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 18:17

The Chiefs Rugby Club have successfully raised over $17,000 for their community partner Variety - The Children’s Charity for their Warm Hearts Winter Appeal which will contribute to 51 beds for kids sleeping on the floor, or bed sharing this winter. In addition to the 51 beds, 568 tickets have been purchased for Variety kids to attend the Gallagher Chiefs versus Crusaders game.

The Gallagher Chiefs were aiming to raise $16,800 to provide 50 beds (including bedding) for Kiwi kids through Variety - The Children’s Charity. A collective effort from fans, sponsors, stakeholders, members, players, staff, and the club’s board ensured their goal was achieved.

Chiefs Rugby Club Chief Executive Officer Michael Collins thanked everyone who contributed to the cause.

"We are really proud to have Variety - The Children’s Charity as one of our official community partners. To see our community, sponsors and stakeholders join us in supporting their Warm Hearts Winter Appeal has been awesome."

"The support we have received has been absolutely outstanding. On behalf of the Club we would like to say thank you to all those who donated to the cause. Every donation big or small, we are grateful to be able to provide proper beds and warm bedding for 51 Kiwi kids who are either sleeping on the floor or bed-sharing this winter. Plus, it gives the opportunity for a big group, good group of Variety kids to attend the Gallagher Chiefs versus Crusaders game next weekend," finished Collins.

The Club offered several options for fans, members, sponsors and stakeholders to donate, including purchasing tickets in the fan zone for the Highlanders game, donating online via the Chiefs Rugby Club store, or through one of the collection buckets when the team were out collecting during the week and at Sunday’s Gallagher Chiefs vs. Highlanders match. In addition to these options the Club was supported by Montana Catering and Sky Television who assisted with donation options for the charity.

Variety - The Children’s Charity’s Warm Hearts Winter Appeal aims to provide beds and bedding for 417 kids this winter to help Kiwi kids who are sleeping on the floor or bed-sharing this winter.

Donate: https://www.variety.org.nz/donate/2020winter/