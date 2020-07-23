The Inside Word - Crusaders team named to play the Hurricanes in Christchurch

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 17:46

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has named his team to play the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday night, and there are just two injury-enforced changes from the starting side that defeated the Blues in round five.

Vice-Captain David Havili has been ruled out for the season after fracturing the base of his right thumb against the Blues, meaning the competition's leading try scorer, Will Jordan, will start at fullback.

Jack Goodhue joins Whetukamokamo Douglas as Vice-Captain in Havili's absence, and is set to partner with Fetuli Paea in the midfield this week, after centre Braydon Ennor was ruled out with a toe injury. Brett Cameron and Leicester Fainga'anuku have both joined the playing 23 this week, and will provide cover on the bench.

The Crusaders and Hurricanes are currently sitting first and third on the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa standings table. While the Crusaders have won the last six Super Rugby matches between the sides, it was the Hurricanes who handed the Crusaders their last loss at home in 2016.

Kick off in the Crusaders match against the Hurricanes is 7:05pm, Saturday 25 July at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. Tickets are still available - click here to purchase.

Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (C)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Tom Sanders

7. Tom Christie

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (VC)

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Jack Goodhue (VC)

13. Fetuli Paea

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

RESERVES:

16. Andrew Makalio

17. George Bower

18. Oliver Jager

19. Quinten Strange

20. Sione Havili

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Brett Cameron

23. Leicester Fainga'anuku

