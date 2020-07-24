Positive results for Satono Aladdin - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 16:30

Australasian breeders with mares in foal or weanlings by Deep Impact’s Group One-winning son Satono Aladdin (JPN) will be buoyed by the reception given to his first-crop Japanese yearlings.

Satono Aladdin had four lots catalogued at last week’s premier Japan Select Sale. His first lot through the ring, a fill out of the Gr.3 Neil Gwyn Stakes (1400m) winner Esentepe made 40 million yen (NZ$564,000).

That was quickly bettered by a colt out of the Minsun mare Mystique that sold for 60 million yen ($NZ$846,000).

Near theend of the sale Satono Aladdin had a filly out of the stakes-winning Exchange Rate mare C Karma selkl for 34 million yen (NZ$478,000) and another filly out of the Sadler’s Wells mare Semelle de Vent make 21 million yen (NZ$296,000).

Unfortunately transport issues will prevent Satono Aladdin from shuttling to Rich Hill Stud in 2020 but the commercial success of his Japanese progeny is very encouraging and they are looking forward to his return next year.