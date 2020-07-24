Gallagher Chiefs named for Blues clash at Eden Park

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 16:35

Adam Thomson named on bench to play 100th Investec Super Rugby match Three changes to Gallagher Chiefs twenty-three

The Gallagher Chiefs will head up State Highway One to challenge the Blues at Eden Park on Sunday 24 July in round seven of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has made only three changes to his twenty-three for the 3.35pm derby clash.

Loosehead prop Reuben O’Neill joins the starting front row in place of starting loosehead prop Aidan Ross who has been side-lined with a calf strain following last weekend’s clash against the Highlanders. The Gallagher Chiefs elusive backline remains unchanged.

In the reserves, young prop Ollie Norris joins the twenty-three alongside Taranaki halfback Lisati Milo-

Harris.

Loose forward Adam Thomson will don jersey nineteen for his 100th Investec Super Rugby appearance.

Gatland said the side have once again prepared well for the derby.

"Last weekend we had the opportunity to finish the job off, but as we have seen in this competition you need to deliver an 80-minute performance, or longer in some instances and we didn’t do that. This week we are looking for that consistency, starting strong once again and then continuing to stay in the game and maintain our focus on what we can control."

Gallagher Chiefs:

1. Reuben O’Neill (8) 2. Bradley Slater (12) 3. Nepo Laulala (38) 4. Tupou Vaa’i (4) 5. Mitchell Brown (42) 6. Lachlan Boshier (54) 7. Sam Cane (119) © 8. Pita Gus Sowakula (25) 9. Brad Weber (82) 10. Kaleb Trask (6) 11. Solomon Alaimalo (46) 12. Alex Nankivell (29) 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (78) 14. Sean Wainui (35) 15. Damian McKenzie (81)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (33) 17. Ollie Norris (1) 18. Ross Geldenhuys (10)

19. Adam Thomson (4) --- 20. Mitchell Karpik (27) 21. Lisati Milo-Harris (3) 22. Aaron Cruden (98) 23. Quinn Tupaea (9)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets -denotes Gallagher Chiefs debut --denotes Investec Super Rugby debut ---denotes 100 Investec Super Rugby games

Unavailable for selection: Angus Ta’avao (quad), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (concussion), Aidan Ross (calf), Tiaan Falcon (knee). Season ending: Atu Moli (hips), Laghlan McWhannell (knee), Luke Jacobson (hand), Michael Allardice (shoulder), Nathan Harris (shoulder), Ryan Coxon (thumb), Sam McNicol (ankle).

Game Day Information: Fixture: Blues vs. Gallagher Chiefs, Sunday 26 July, 3.35pm Location: Eden Park, Auckland

