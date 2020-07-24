Thomson to run out for 100th Investec Super Rugby Game against the Blues

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 16:36

Gallagher Chief Adam Thomson is set to reach 100 Investec Super Rugby games this weekend, when the Gallagher Chiefs take to the field against the Blues on Sunday afternoon at Eden Park.

The 38-year-old loose forward began his Investec Super Rugby career in 2006 when he debuted for the Highlanders. Following his 67th Investec Super Rugby cap for the Highlanders, Thomson headed offshore to Japan on a two-year contract with the Cannon Eagles. Thomson returned to Investec Super Rugby in 2015 for the Queensland Reds. Following 15 appearances for the club he moved south to Melbourne in 2016, where he notched up 13 caps for the Melbourne Rebels. In 2017 Thomson returned to Japan to once again play for the Cannon Eagles, however, was bedridden in Tokyo after suffering from lumbar discitis, a painful infection of the spine. Thomson made his comeback last year in the Major League with the Utah Warriors before returning home to play for his old province Otago.

The former All Black was called into the Gallagher Chiefs earlier this year as an injury replacement player. Thomson has now become an instrumental member of the team, known for his experience, work rate and versatility.

Thomson said it has been an exceptional journey to reach 100 Investec Super Rugby games and will be a special moment on Sunday.

"It’s pretty crazy, I let this dream go a while ago, so to do it at this age with a team like the Gallagher Chiefs is pretty special and I am very much looking forward to it. The extra edge is coming back from the major illness and being able to have the opportunity of coming back and starting at club level scrapping my way through Mitre 10 Cup and then returning to Super. I would not have believed it a couple of years back, but I am just grateful to be playing at this level. Every day for me is a bonus and this is a great environment to be in and however I can contribute whether that is playing or off the field that is what I will do."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland said it was a fantastic achievement and congratulated Thomson on his impending milestone.

"Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our environment. We are privileged as a Club to play our role in this achievement and we are grateful to have his services. Reaching this milestone is no small achievement and we are looking forward to celebrating this great milestone on Sunday."

Thomson has been named on the bench for the Gallagher Chiefs to face the Blues on Sunday at Eden Park.

Adam Thomson Mini Bio: Originally, from Ashburton, Thomson kicked off his professional rugby career with Otago, having represented the side on 62 occasions. Thomson made his Investec Super Rugby debut in 2006 for the Highlanders, and went onto notch up 67 Investec Super Rugby caps for the Highlanders spanning from 2006, 2008 - 2012, 15 caps for the Queensland Reds, 13 caps for the Melbourne Rebels and to date has 4 appearances for the Gallagher Chiefs. A member of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2011, the loose forward notched up 29-tests for the All Blacks.