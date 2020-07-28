'Sky Sport Tall Ferns bring in 11 rookies and target 2022 World Cup'

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 07:44

The Sky Sport Tall Ferns longlist of 24 have assembled in camp and will be preparing over the following week ahead of a showcase game featuring 13 capped players and 11 uncapped rookies.

The most capped in the relatively young group of players includes Stella Beck (47 Tall Ferns games) and Penina Davidson (48 games). Both will be a key part of leadership for this group. They will support Assistant Coaches Jody Cameron and Aik Ho, and former player now Manager Lisa Wallbutton. Head Coach Guy Molloy is unable to attend from Melbourne due to lockdown restrictions, so is guiding the team’s Assistants from his home in Melbourne.

Stella Beck says she is happy to be back in camp and relishing the week ahead.

"There are a lot of new faces here. So, we are using this week to get to know each other better.

"For a lot of us, it will be great to be back in a team environment and back onto court again, so we need to get our feet under us during the coming days before the Showcase."

Beck says Coach Molloy has spoken to both her and Davidson, before the week began. She says a key message was setting expectations and sharing team values that are a big part of this team’s culture.

"We’ve got team values that we uphold within the Tall Ferns and, for those coming into this environment for this first time, it’s a chance to learn about those.

"Four key points will be enjoyment, positivity, improvement and competitiveness. We’ve talked about these aspects for a long time and they’ve been part of this team since before I made the squad. We try to carry those values through and bring them to every training. Players learn embrace those core values and uphold them," says Beck.

Of the original list released on 10 July, there are two changes. Krystal Leger-Walker has withdrawn with a need to quickly return to the US while Kaitlin Noyer is out injured. They are replaced by Kendell Heremaia and Jazzmine Kailahi-Fulu.

This is very much a young squad. Tall Ferns based in Australia such as Kalani Purcell, Ashleigh Karaitiana, Natalie Taylor and Toni Edmondson will not be part of the camp due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The Tall Ferns programme is using this time to foster talent with a goal to making the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia. The question is, within this group of 24, who will play their way into the higher ranks and be seen as one of the core 12 that can lead the way for New Zealand women’s basketball? The Showcase, tipping off at 5pm ahead of the Sal’s NBL Grand Final on Saturday, will give insight into the answer.